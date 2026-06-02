As the Washington Commanders gear up for what they hope will be a bounce-back season, they could be in the market for some help at the wide receiver position.

The former superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson is confident that the Commanders have a shot at bringing in the standout Stefon Diggs before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

If not the Commanders, then the Baltimore Ravens could give him a look.

Commanders Get Bold Stefon Diggs Prediction From Ex-NFL Star

It all started when Chad Johnson gave an encouraging message to Philadelphia Eagles fans, following the AJ Brown trade with the New England Patriots.

When one fan suggested the Eagles needed to bring Stefon Diggs to Philadelphia, Johnson was sure that it wouldn’t happen.

Chad Johnson on X: Diggs will be a Raven or Commander.

The ex-NFL star isn’t the only prominent person around the league to link the Commanders to Diggs.

As for the star wideout, he was vocal about wanting to head out to DC himself this offseason.

“That’s what everybody is talking about right now,” Stefon Diggs said about joining Trevon Diggs on the Commanders recently. “We gonna talk about it real soon though”.

However, the Commanders haven’t brought in the veteran wideout just yet.

Stefon Diggs After Patriots Stint

The veteran wideout spent just one season with the New England Patriots.

The 2025 NFL season ended up being a resurgence for Diggs, who went on a Super Bowl run with the Patriots, getting back to churning out over 1,000 receiving yards.

In 17 games, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. In the postseason, he had 110 yards and one touchdown.

Before his lone run with the Patriots, Diggs spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s got 11,504 yards and 75 touchdowns throughout his career.

The Patriots Might Be Set

A Diggs reunion in New England couldn’t be ruled out at the beginning of the offseason, but his chances of returning have lowered since the AJ Brown deal.

On Monday, the Patriots added the ex-Eagles wideout with two draft picks, including a 2028 first and a 2027 fifth.

Brown is undoubtedly the No. 1 wideout in New England upon his arrival. With Diggs remaining on the free agency market through OTAs time, he might be a name to keep an eye on for the Commanders.