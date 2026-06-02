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Commanders Get Bold Stefon Diggs Prediction From Ex-NFL Star

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Former Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs looks on from the sideline.
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Hopes for a Patriots reunion with Stefon Diggs just got a little lower.

As the Washington Commanders gear up for what they hope will be a bounce-back season, they could be in the market for some help at the wide receiver position.

The former superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson is confident that the Commanders have a shot at bringing in the standout Stefon Diggs before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

If not the Commanders, then the Baltimore Ravens could give him a look.

Commanders Get Bold Stefon Diggs Prediction From Ex-NFL Star

Stefon Diggs

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 18: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It all started when Chad Johnson gave an encouraging message to Philadelphia Eagles fans, following the AJ Brown trade with the New England Patriots.

When one fan suggested the Eagles needed to bring Stefon Diggs to Philadelphia, Johnson was sure that it wouldn’t happen.

Chad Johnson on X: Diggs will be a Raven or Commander.

The ex-NFL star isn’t the only prominent person around the league to link the Commanders to Diggs.

As for the star wideout, he was vocal about wanting to head out to DC himself this offseason.

“That’s what everybody is talking about right now,” Stefon Diggs said about joining Trevon Diggs on the Commanders recently. “We gonna talk about it real soon though”.

However, the Commanders haven’t brought in the veteran wideout just yet.

Stefon Diggs After Patriots Stint

Stefon Diggs Stats

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down reception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The veteran wideout spent just one season with the New England Patriots.

The 2025 NFL season ended up being a resurgence for Diggs, who went on a Super Bowl run with the Patriots, getting back to churning out over 1,000 receiving yards.

In 17 games, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. In the postseason, he had 110 yards and one touchdown.

Before his lone run with the Patriots, Diggs spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s got 11,504 yards and 75 touchdowns throughout his career.

The Patriots Might Be Set

Buffalo Bills

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A Diggs reunion in New England couldn’t be ruled out at the beginning of the offseason, but his chances of returning have lowered since the AJ Brown deal.

On Monday, the Patriots added the ex-Eagles wideout with two draft picks, including a 2028 first and a 2027 fifth.

Brown is undoubtedly the No. 1 wideout in New England upon his arrival. With Diggs remaining on the free agency market through OTAs time, he might be a name to keep an eye on for the Commanders.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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