Commanders Show Interest in Signing Former 2nd-Round Linebacker

The Washington Commanders are in the market for additional defensive depth. That was evident by the team hosting tryouts for eight different defenders, several of which were veterans, Monday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Commanders hosted three defensive linemen and four defensive backs at the tryouts. They also had one linebacker try out for the team, who was arguably the most notable player of the bunch — Boogie Basham.

Basham has played 43 games in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. Over five seasons, he’s registered six tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and one interception.

The Bills selected Basham at No. 61 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

LB Boogie Basham Tries Out for the Commanders

Entering the final week of the preseason, Commanders possess seven linebackers on their roster. Nine-year veteran Frankie Luvu is returning, and the Commanders are excited to debut No. 7 overall pick Sonny Styles next to him.

Even from a depth perspective, it’s not a position of need. Washington signed Leo Chenal in NFL free agency, and Jordan Magee, who is arguably another rising player, will return.

The fact the Commanders only tried out one inside linebacker and multiple players at the other defensive position groups Monday seems to indicate Washington doesn’t see linebacker as a major need. But the team might like something with Basham.

Most of Basham’s production at the NFL level came early in his career. All 4.5 of his sacks and 37 of his 61 combined tackles came with the Bills from 2021-22.

Basham also has zero starting experience in the league.

But the Commanders might view him as a potential quality addition to their practice squad. Last season, Basham spent time on the Panthers practice squad. In three games with the team, he registered four combined tackles.

Basham also filled a spot with the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad towed the end of the 2025 season. He didn’t appear in a game for the Raiders.

Basham hasn’t been with any organization since his January release in Las Vegas.

Eight Defenders Work Out for Washington on Monday

While Basham would be an intriguing addition, the Commanders signing a defensive lineman might make the most sense given their injuries in that position group.

At defensive line, the team tried out C.J. Brewer, Demone Harris, and Derrick McLendon on Monday.

Ironically, Brewer and Basham were teammates with the Bills in 2022. During that season, Brewer had two combined tackles in two games.

From 2024-25, Brewer also played 17 contests for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over his entire career, he’s registered 18 combined tackles with three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

Harris has appeared in games for four different teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who he won the Super Bowl with in 2019.

McLendon played one game for the Miami Dolphins last season. He was with the Dolphins in 2024 and 2025.

In the defensive backfield, the Commanders tried out Joshuah Bledsoe, Quindell Johnson, Tysheem Johnson and Mike Smith.