Brandon Aiyuk Gets Bad News From Commanders About Potential Signing

Brandon Aiyuk reportedly wants to sign with the Washington Commanders. But the Commanders are increasingly less interested in bringing on the wide receiver.

The Commanders are shying away from signing Aiyuk, even to a veteran-minimum deal, due to uncertainty about his playing status and “bizarre behavior” on social media amid his holdout with the San Francisco 49ers.

Aiyuk has not played since Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season, where he tore both his ACL and MCL in the 49ers game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Niners voided his guaranteed money for the 2026 season due to discrepancies about his rehabilitation then tried to trade him but found no suitors.

The 25th-overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has 294 catches and 4,305 receiving yards in parts of five seasons with the 49ers.

The Commanders Are Not Interested in Signing Brandon Aiyuk, Despite His Desire to Sign There

The Commanders could use a top-flight wideout to complement Terry McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels, a former college teammate of Aiyuk’s. The receiver is desperate to get to Washington, when the Niners inevitably release him before the 2026 season starts.

“Aiyuk badly wants to land with Washington to reunite with general manager Adam Peters, whom he was with in San Francisco,” Jason La Canfora of Sports Boom reported, “and to play with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who he has a strong relationship from their days playing together at Arizona State.”

Yet, Aiyuk’s desire to pop off on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and other platforms has left Peters disinterested.

“The fact that the Commanders are now distancing themselves from Aiyuk via the media at a time when he is speaking more and more about his desire to come to Washington is not going unnoticed,” La Canfora wrote for Sports Boom. “[Aiyuk’s] constant social media posts and bizarre behavior [is] making NFL executives even more uneasy about signing him, even to a veteran-minimum deal.”

Rival Clubs are Waiting to Consider Signing Brandon Aiyuk Too

The Commanders still are Aiyuk’s most likely future team, because rival clubs are also worried about signing him too.

“NFL front offices at this point have serious reservations about Aiyuk being in the right mindset on and off the field to contribute,” La Canfora reported. “Even once the 49ers do officially move on from him, the expectation at this point is that he would have to display a period of time without incident before another team would sign him, and it might require a degree of desperation due to training camp injuries for it to come to pass, if it comes to pass.”

La Canfora cited an executive who would not consider Aiyuk, despite being in the market for an upgrade at receiver, due to fears about his commitment.

Aiyuk and the Niners feuded during a protracted contract negotiation that was settled late in 2024 training camp. In hindsight, that may have been a sign of what was to come from the enigmatic Aiyuk.

“I couldn’t bring him into my locker room with my quarterback,” the exec told Sports Boom.