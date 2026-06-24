Brandon Aiyuk Gets NFL World Talking With Viral Commanders Post

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randon Aiyuk once again signaled exactly where he wants to end up whenever the San Francisco 49ers officially part ways with him.

Aiyuk’s relationship with San Francisco has been strained for months, and it appears the Washington Commanders are his preferred destination.

On Wednesday, Aiyuk posted on his Instagram story a picture of an NFL-sized Commanders football with the caption: “The best sport in the world, the best league in the world, [and] the best team in the world.”

The latest IG video from Brandon Aiyuk shows him holding a football with a #Commanders logo on it. The caption at the bottom includes: “The best team in the world.” Reminder: Aiyuk is still on the #49ers. https://t.co/xW2dKK6598 pic.twitter.com/EqduuObN64 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 24, 2026

NFL World Reacts to Aiyuk’s Post

“Bro is actually just super weird,” RealHiggins said.

MDVJR02 added, “He’s lost it.”

“Dude’s desperate… On one hand, I hope Washington doesn’t sign him. On the other hand, I’m would be curious to see the extent of the trainwreck,” Gritty_Skulls posted.

“Aiyuk seems very toxic to any NFL organization,” bigsportz8372 commented.

Aiyuk’s Falling Out With 49ers Explained

Aiyuk last played in October 2024, when he tore his ACL and MCL in a Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That injury came after a lengthy negotiation that resulted in the star wide receiver landing a massive four-year, $120 million contract extension, which was signed in August, right before the season began.

Since that moment, Aiyuk has seemingly violated many of the team’s requirements regarding his rehab attendance. This led to the organization voiding his guarantees within his contract.

That ultimately appeared to be the final straw, leading Aiyuk to essentially demand a trade, something 49ers general manager John Lynch has agreed to but is clearly handling on his own timeline and when it is right for the organization to move him.

Last January, Lynch said it was “safe to say that [Aiyuk] has played his last snap with the Niners.”

Aiyuk’s teammate George Kittle also spoke on the situation this week during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take.” Kittle revealed he hasn’t seen Aiyuk in the 49ers’ facilities in eight months.

“I used to make it a habit of mine to go out early in the morning before meetings to watch him train because he’d always be out there early, and I watched him run over 22 miles an hour and watched him stop on a dime,” said Kittle. “He’s still got it, but that was eight months ago, so I don’t really know. You guys have fun with that, I guess… You have fun with all that comes with it.”