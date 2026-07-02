Spiraling WR Brandon Aiyuk Celebrates Commanders With New Dance Video

While San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk might not be the 1st professional athlete whose use of social media ended their career, he’s making sure he gets to do so in his own unique way.

Aiyuk continued his social media onslaught of posts to try and get the 49ers to either trade him to the Washington Commanders or release him so he can sign with the Commanders on Thursday.

In the latest video posted to his Instagram stories, a disheveled-looking Aiyuk does what appears to be a version of the “Shmurda Dance” to a rap with the words “MOOD CUZ IM GONE BE A COMMANDER SOON” written on the screen.

Just in the last week alone, Aiyuk has another post with him in a self-filmed ad encouraging people to buy Commanders tickets, which was actually sort of hilarious.

The condemnation Aiyuk has received over his social media posts has ventured into the realm of “are we taking this way too seriously?” recently.

Brandon Aiyuk Catching Flak From All Sides

Former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who has worked with Aiyuk in past offseasons, led a vocal group of critics over the last week.

“He might not step foot in an NFL stadium again if he don’t shut the (expletive) up,” Houshmandzadeh said during a recent podcast appearance. “Like what is he doing? (Commanders general manager) Adam Peters, you sign Brandon Aiyuk, the Commanders should fire you the day you sign him. Adam Peters, you sign Brandon Aiyuk, the Commanders should fire you the day you sign him. Like, what are you thinking? What makes y’all any different than the San Francisco 49ers? You don’t think he’s going to do to you what he’s doing to them? I don’t understand this. If I’m Jayden Daniels, BA is my boy, if it doesn’t work out, is he still going to be my boy? So, do I even want to see if it it will work out? Because I may ruin a relationship over sports.”

Aiyuk is best friends with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels — the 2 were college teammates at Arizona State in 2019 before the 49ers selected Aiyuk in the 1st round (No. 25 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Oh Boy: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk posted a video of himself dancing as he expects he’ll be a Washington Commander soon … Aiyuk needs some serious help,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on his official X account on July 2.

“He’s making Instagram videos just begging the 49ers to cut him,” former NFL executive Andrew Brandt said on July 2. “He’s bashing the 49ers. Bashing John Lynch. Bashing his agent. Bashing the NFLPA. He’s talking about signing with the Commanders. I’m just thinking— Adam Peters the GM or anyone associated with the Commanders, you want that? You think the Commanders want a piece of that? I can’t see it.”

Brandon Aiyuk Blames Problems on Former Agent

The 49ers signed Aiyuk to a 4-year, $120 million contract extension before the 2024 season — following an NFL All-Pro year in 2023.

Aiyuk hasn’t played for the 49ers since Week 7 of the 2024 regular season, when he suffered a devastating knee injury. He inexplicably cut off all contact with the team in the middle of the 2025 regular season despite still being under contract.

In a video posted to YouTube on June 27, Aiyuk accused his agent, Ryan Williams, of double-dealing because he’s friends with 49ers general manager John Lynch.

From ESPN: “Aiyuk pointed to Ryan Williams, his former agent who is friends with and has a business relationship with Lynch, as a source of the problems between himself and the 49ers. Aiyuk said in an Instagram story Friday that he had fired Williams in November, adding that ‘there’s nobody that will be speaking for me.’ Williams is still listed as Aiyuk’s agent on the NFLPA agent directory.”