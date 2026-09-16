The answer for the Washington Commanders might be turning back to Zach Ertz after the tight ends they had on the roster — including $27 million free-agent signee Chig Okonkwo — did almost nothing in a 24-22 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The play of tight ends Okonkwo and Bates — a combined 4 receptions for 30 yards — was notable only because Bates was tackled on a potential game-tying 2-point conversion to end the game.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks the Commanders should try to bring back Ertz, who was 1 of quarterback Jayden Daniels’ favorite targets the last 2 seasons before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 14 of the 2025 regular season.
“The Washington Commanders kept things close in their 24-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, but that outcome could have been different had Chig Okonkwo not suffered a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the game in the third quarter,” Kay wrote on September 16. “If Okonkwo is out for a stretch — and hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky — Washington will be forced to ask John Bates to fill the void and promote Ben Sinnott into a backup role. Unfortunately for the Commanders, neither player is a serious receiving threat, with each lacking the unique combination of size, speed and hands that Okonkwo brings to the table. Rather than enter a pivotal Week 2 clash against the Dallas Cowboys with an underwhelming tight end situation, it would behoove the Commanders to reunite with former starter Zach Ertz. Although the 13-year veteran remains unsigned, he could still provide a major boost to this offense without needing much time to get brought up to speed.”
Ertz, a 3-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, has played the last 2 seasons on 1-year contracts with the Washington Commanders, with 116 receptions for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in that stretch.
Commanders Urged to Bring Back $81 Million Veteran TE