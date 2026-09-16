Commanders Urged to Bring Back $81 Million Veteran TE

The answer for the Washington Commanders might be turning back to Zach Ertz after the tight ends they had on the roster — including $27 million free-agent signee Chig Okonkwo — did almost nothing in a 24-22 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The play of tight ends Okonkwo and Bates — a combined 4 receptions for 30 yards — was notable only because Bates was tackled on a potential game-tying 2-point conversion to end the game.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks the Commanders should try to bring back Ertz, who was 1 of quarterback Jayden Daniels’ favorite targets the last 2 seasons before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 14 of the 2025 regular season.