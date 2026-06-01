Commanders, Broncos Named Possible Trade Partners Before Training Camp

The Washington Commanders are hoping to turn things around during the upcoming 2026 NFL offseason.

Just two short years ago, the Commanders made a shocking run to the NFC Championship Game. When that run occurred, everyone expected them to be back in the mix as contenders during the 2025 NFL season.

Unfortunately, last season was a disaster for Washington. Jayden Daniels couldn’t stay healthy and the team suffered plenty of other injury issues as well. The Commanders ended up missing the playoffs.

Despite the setback in 2025, Washington has the talent to get back on track in 2026. However, there are some questions marks that still need to be answered on the roster. One of those question marks comes at the wide receiver position.

Many rumors have connected the Commanders to San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Now, there is another name being suggested as a possible target.

Commanders Named Possible Trade Partners for Broncos

FanSided’s Dean Jones has suggested that Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. could make sense as a trade target for Washington before the 2026 NFL season.

“Marvin Mims Jr. might not be a highly touted name in comparison to others. Even so, there is a lot to like about his skill set within David Blough’s concepts,” Jones wrote.

“Mims is electric and explosive with the football in his hands, making things happen after the catch. But with the Denver Broncos having a surplus of playmakers, someone will have to make way.”

Not long ago, Mims was looking like a rising playmaker for the Broncos. Unfortunately, so much talent has been added to the position that he might find himself on the outside looking in.

Finding a new home with a team like the Commanders could be exactly what Mims’ career needs.

What Would Marvin Mims Jr. Bring to Washington?

Mims was originally a second-round pick by the Broncos at No. 63 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He showed early flashes of potential in Denver.

After catching just 22 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown in 16 games as a rookie, Mims had a breakout year in 2024. He racked up 39 receptions for 503 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season, the numbers dropped once again for the 24-year-old wideout. He caught 37 passes for 322 yards and a score in 15 appearances.

A change of scenery could do Mims well. There is no question about his potential and the talent he possesses. Mims simply needs a consistent role to show off what he can do.

Whether or not Washington has any interest in Mims remains to be seen. It’s also unknown whether or not the Broncos would actually trade him. But, it’s a move that could make sense for both teams.