Ex-Commanders Starting QB Set for New Vikings Opportunity

Former Washington Commanders veteran quarterback Carson Wentz has started at least one game in each of his first 10 NFL seasons. It will become 11 campaigns on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday afternoon Wentz will start for an injured Kyler Murray, who sustained a concussion in Week 1. Wentz replaced Murray during the season opener and led the Vikings to a dramatic 39-22 comeback victory, which included Minnesota scoring the final 29 points.

Wentz started seven games for the Commanders during the 2022 season. He led the team to a 2-5 mark while throwing 1,755 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Wentz is in his second season with the Vikings. Last year, he went 2-3 as a starter with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Ex-Commanders Carson Wentz Starting for Vikings in Week 2

Getty Former Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will start his first game of the 2026 NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Vikings set to face the Chicago Bears, Wentz could have his hands full during Week 2. Not because the Bears defense is a formidable unit, but due to the potential pressure of keeping up with the Bears offense. Chicago tallied 59 points in Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Flores and the Vikings defense will likely present a tougher challenge than the Panthers did. But Sunday’s Bears-Vikings matchup could still be a high-scoring affair.

The Commanders acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in a draft picks swap ahead of the 2022 season. Washington also included a conditional third-round pick based on playing time in the deal.

When it became clear that the Commanders weren’t going to the postseason with Wentz, Washington benched Wentz to avoid paying the extra draft compensation. The Commanders then released the quarterback after one year.

Since leaving Washington, Wentz has played for the Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs. He started one game each for the Rams and Chiefs.