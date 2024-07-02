CBS Sports: Commanders Will ‘Exceed Expectations’ in 2024

The Washington Commanders have a fan in CBS Sports NFL writer Bryan DeArdo — one of the growing chorus of media pundits who think the longtime punching bag franchise is set for a rebirth.

DeArdo recently picked the Commanders as the team he thinks will “exceed expectations” in 2024 thanks to the moves made in the offseason — from the front office to the sidelines to the product on the field.

“I personally love just about everything the Commanders did this offseason, especially the hiring of Dan Quinn as head coach, Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, the free agent signings of Austin Ekeler, Tyler Biadasz and Bobby Wagner (among others), and the selection of rookie QB Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick,” DeArdo wrote. “Don’t sleep on D.C. in 2024.”

Teams could be forgiven for overlooking the Commanders at this point — they went 4-13 in 2023, haven’t had a winning season since 2016 and haven’t finished more than two games above .500 since 2012.

The Commanders also haven’t won a playoff game in 19 years, since making the divisional round in 2005.

New Additions Could Change Commanders

The three new additions DeArdo mentioned — Ekeler, Biadasz and Wagner — could be worth several wins on their own during the season if their past production is any indication.

Ekeler has been one of the NFL’s best pass-catching running backs for the Los Angeles Chargers since 2017 and has over 1,000 yards of total offense in four of the last five seasons — he had 933 yards of total offense in 2020 but only played in 10 games. The Commanders signed him to a 2-year, $8.34 million contract.

Biadasz turned himself into one of the NFL’s best centers over the last four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, including a Pro Bowl season in 2022 and will be counted on to anchor the middle of Washington’s offensive line. He signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Commanders.

Wagner has likely already played himself into a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame since beginning his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.

Few NFL linebackers have had careers like the Utah State product. Wagner was named to the PFWAA All-Rookie Team in 2012, helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in 2013 and is a 10-time NFL All-Pro (including 2023) and 9-time Pro Bowler.

Wagner signed a 1-year, $6.5 million contract with the Commanders.

Coaching Staff Changes Outlook for Commanders

Quinn was hired after three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator and brings a new outlook to a franchise in desperate need of one after former head coach Ron Rivera went 26-40 over four seasons, including back-to-back last-place finishes in the NFC East in 2022 and 2023.

Kingsbury could be the wild card for the Commanders. On the college level as an offensive coordinator and head coach he’s helped develop the careers of Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Manziel, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Even with all those names, Kingsbury’s greatest protege now stands above all of them — he was the head coach at Texas Tech who recruited and developed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.