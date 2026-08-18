Ex-Commanders Star Appears to Suffer Devastating Injury

One former Washington Commanders star suffered what appeared to be a devastating leg injury on Tuesday in a joint practice between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.

“Tyler Biadasz just went down injured during team drills,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote on X. “Cart is out. Can’t put any weight on his leg.

The Commanders released Biadasz to clear $8.3 million in salary cap space, and the Chargers signed him to a 3-year, $30 million contract shortly after. “The Chargers make a splash before free agency, agreeing to terms with C Tyler Biadasz on a 3-year deal worth $30M, per The Insiders,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on March 6. “Biadasz was cut by the Commanders after being set to make $8.3M. Now he lands in LA with a raise.” Commanders Signed Biadasz for Big Money in 2024

Biadasz started 31 games the last 2 seasons for the Commanders after signing a 3-year, $29.5 million free-agent contract before the 2024 season.

The plan for the Commanders, while still not totally clear, seems to be to put 2-time Super Bowl champion Nick Allegretti at center — he’s listed as a guard/center.

It speaks to what kind of player the 6-foot-4, 316-pound Biadasz is that a pair of contenders moved so quickly to try and sign him after his release — the Bears also made a move on him before the Chargers swooped in.

Tyler Biadasz Became Elite Center With Cowboys

Drafted in the 4th round (No. 146 overall) out of Wisconsin in the 2020 NFL draft, the 6-foot-4, 316-pound Biadasz spent his first 4 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was named a Pro Bowler in 2022.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder called Biadasz the best center in the NFC East headed into the 2025 season after he helped lead the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

“Cam Jurgens is coming off an impressive campaign, earning a Pro Bowl nomination in his first season as the Eagles’ starting center,” Holder wrote. “Biadasz has just been doing it longer and for two NFC East teams over the last five years. Plus, the latter was better in pass protection last year, allowing 14 pressures to Jurgens’ 25, per Pro Football Focus.”