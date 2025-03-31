Saints ‘Massively Overpaid’ on $51 Million Contract for Former Commanders No. 2 Pick

There is a simple piece of logic NFL teams should use when handing out free agent contracts that might cut a lot of players out of equation and save them some misery.

When considering a deal for a player who wants to be paid in the Top 10 or even Top 20 in the NFL for their position, simply check to see how often in his career that player has finished in the Top 10 or Top 20 in the most important statistical categories for their position.

For a player like veteran edge rusher and former Washington Commanders No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, that stat would be sacks — a category he’s never finished higher than 27th in his first 5 NFL seasons.

That didn’t stop Young from landing a 3-year, $51 million free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints on March 10. Young played for the Saints on a 1-year, $13 million contract in 2024, when he finished tied for 60th in the NFL with 5.5 sacks.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called Young’s deal one of the worst NFL free agent contracts in the 2025 cycle.