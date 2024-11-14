AFC North Team Grabs Coveted CB off Commanders Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders saw enough in cornerback Chigozie Anusiem to make him the highest-paid undrafted free agent rookie in the NFL after he wasn’t selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

While the Commanders never saw fit to move Anusiem up to the active roster, the Cleveland Browns saw something in Anuziem to poach him directly off Washington’s practice squad to their active roster, announcing the move on the team’s official website.

From ClevelandBrowns.com: “The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Chigozie Anusiem to the active roster from Washington’s practice squad. Anusiem (6-1, 200) is a rookie out of Colorado State. Originally signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent, he has spent the entire season on the Commanders’ practice squad. Anusiem will wear No. 35.”

The Browns are 2-7 headed into a Week 11 road game at the New Orleans Saints.

Anusiem Turned Into Star After Transfer to CSU

Anusiem spent four seasons at Cal from 2018 to 2021 and only played in 25 games over those four seasons, including six starts.

He transferred to Colorado State for the last two seasons, where he blossomed. Anusiem earned honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2022 and 2023 and only missed one game over two years.

In May, Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler singled out Anusiem as the UDFA most likely to crack the Commanders’ 53-man roster.

“A long and physical corner, Chigozie Anusiem fits the mold of what new Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn covets in his perimeter defenders,” Fowler wrote. ” … Anusiem’s ability to seamlessly work downhill as a Cover 3 corner should give him a floor for success in the NFL.”

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had Anusiem projected as a sixth-round pick in his pre-draft evaluation but also put an interesting thought into the mix — a possible position switch.

“Anusiem is a big, strong outside cornerback whose lack of ball production could cancel out his favorable size,” Zierlein wrote. “He doesn’t have ideal top-end speed or closing burst, but he’s a decent athlete in space. He’s more interested in covering than finding the football and taking it away, and that is unlikely to change in the NFL. He might not have the necessary speed to stick at cornerback, but his tackling success and size give him a chance to try his hand at safety.”

Commanders Have Improved Secondary in 2024

Even on a bad defense, the Commanders’ secondary was especially porous in 2023 — they gave up more passing yards (4,627) and passing touchdowns (39) than any team in the NFL in 2023 and opposing quarterbacks completed almost 70 percent of their passes against Washington.

Things are different in 2024. The Commanders are 7-3 and trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

They’ve also made a big move recently to improve their secondary down the stretch, trading for New Orleans Saints cornerback and 4-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore missed his final game with the Saints because of a hamstring injury and looks on track to miss his third consecutive game when the Commanders face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 11. The Commanders are coming off a 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.