Commanders Projected to Cut Ties With 15-Game Starter From Last Season

As the Washington Commanders begin Training Camp, there will be an emphasis on specific positional battles. One of which will be the left guard position.

ESPN’s John Keim broke down the state of the position heading into camp. “Brandon Coleman opened last season as the starter here, after starting 12 regular-season games the prior year at left tackle — but was benched after two games in part because he wasn’t durable,” Keim recapped.

“Chris Paul started the final 15 games and played solid — he was helped by a stronger offseason that resulted in a better physique. But there’s not a big gap between the two. Paul plays with more strength but Coleman is more athletic.”

Despite starting 88% of the team’s offensive snaps last season, Keim projects Chris Paul not to make the 53-man roster.

Pro Football Focus graded Paul’s performance last year at 49.5, which placed him 74th out of 81 total guards. While his pass-blocking grade was an admirable 77.4, 6th among all guards, his run-blocking was abysmal. For a team that plans to lean on its run game, a 38.2 grade is not going to cut it.

Again, this is just a projection, but if Paul doesn’t show significant improvement in his run-blocking ability during camp, the team will likely lean Coleman’s way.

Brandon Coleman Fits Better Schematically With Commanders’ New Offense

Coleman was Washington’s third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His health is the biggest reason he fell behind the former 7th-rounder in the starting lineup. The former TCU product will be looking to re-establish his value with the team in 2025. Coleman appears to have the lead for his old spot, as he’s been receiving first-team reps throughout the offseason.

Sports Illustrated writer Philip Hughes argued earlier in the offseason that Washington’s new offensive system under David Blough favors Coleman’s skillset.

“Coleman is highly athletic for a 320-pound lineman (ran a 4.99 40-yard dash at the combine)”, Hughes stated back in May.

“It’s been widely rumored/assumed that David Blough would install more of a zone-rushing scheme this summer as part of his plan to better protect QB Jayden Daniels. That type of system is a perfect fit for Coleman’s rare athletic profile.”

Commanders’ Offense Undergoing Big Transformation Under David Blough

Washington’s offense is going under a transformation this offseason. David Blough intends to install a much more pro-level system. While the RPO game that former OC Kliff Kingsbury ran will still certainly be a part of the game plan, the team will not rely on it solely. This includes more snaps taken from undercenter to help open up the run and play action game as well.

Head coach Dan Quinn praised Jayden Daniels’ ability to adjust to the new scheme back in May.

“His mental quickness…is always something that just jumps out to me, like learning a system so quickly and fast,” Quinn said. “I think I saw that a few years ago, and I’m feeling those same instincts now, as you guys will see at practice…it’ll look differently, you’ll see him under center more, but you see the same intent, the same communication…he makes things that are difficult look easy.”

The Commanders do not have an easy path back to their 2024 team success, but with the right pieces moving into place, they are certainly on their way.