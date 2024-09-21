Commanders’ Leading Pass Rusher Ruled Out For MNF Matchup

With the exception of 1 player, the Washington Commanders have struggled to put pressure on the quarterback through the first 2 games of the 2024 regular season.

Unfortunately for the Commanders that one player — defensive end Clelin Ferrell — won’t be available for their Monday Night Football showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 because of a knee injury.

The Commanders announced Ferrell’s status on their official website on Sept. 21.

From Commanders.com: “Ferrell recorded both of the team’s sacks in the first two weeks, and with him sitting out for Week 3, the Commanders will need to look for more pass-rush production from a unit that has been slow to gain momentum. It’s possible that Jamin Davis will receive more snaps after being a healthy scratch against the New York Giants, but (head coach Dan) Quinn also highlighted draft picks Johnny Newton and Javontae Jean-Baptiste for how they worked in practice this week.”

Ferrell came to the Commanders after signing a 1-year, $3.75 million contract in March 2024 and has been one of the few highlights for a defense struggling to get stops through the first 2 games.

“He’s a warrior presence for us in terms of the toughness and all that he brings, but it just hasn’t turned quickly enough for him to be fully him,” Quinn told Commanders.com.

Ferrell Was Top 5 Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft — the same year they selected defensive end Maxx Crosby in the 4th round (No. 106 overall).

While Ferrell started off his career with 4.5 sacks as a rookie in 2019, it paled in comparisons to his rookie counterpart. Crosby had 37.5 sacks, made 2 Pro Bowls and 1 NFL All-Pro Team through his first 4 seasons. In that same time, Ferrell had 10.0 sacks and the Raiders ultimately let him become an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 season.

Ferrell played 2023 on a 1-year, $2.5 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers and breathed life into his career by starting all 17 games and finishing with 3.5 sacks as the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl.

When former 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters was hired as Washington’s general manager following the 2023 season, he made a move to bring Ferrell with him.

“General manager Adam Peters brought Ferrell to Washington because he knows he’s a good leader, works hard and has no problem mentoring younger players,” USA Today’s Bryan Manning wrote on July 15. “Ferrell is a good run-stopper. He will likely play a similar role in Washington as he did in San Francisco.”

Other Commanders Need to Step Up on Defense

Fellow Washington defensive linemen Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Dorance Armstrong — who have a combined $195 million in contracts — have yet to register a sack in 2024.

Through the first 2 games, the Commanders are 21st in the NFL in total defense while giving up an average of 348 yards per game.

Newton was projected as a 1st rounder in 2024 but dropped to the Commanders in the 2nd round (No. 36 overall). He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and tied the Illinois career record for defensive tackles with 18.0 sacks. Newton missed Week 1 with a foot injury but played 12 snaps in the Week 2 win over the Giants.