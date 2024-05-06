Browns Urged to ‘Pursue’ Former Commanders Starting Tight End

“Injuries ravaged Thomas’ career over the last few seasons with the Washington Commanders. Thomas probably is not close to his season-best numbers from 2020. He had 72 receptions, 670 yards and six touchdowns in that campaign,” Tansey wrote in his May 6 column exploring free agent options the Browns should pursue after the draft. “However, if he is healthy, he could be a decent second or third option for the Browns offense across the middle.

The Washington Commanders released tight end Logan Thomas on March 1 and the veteran has yet to find a new home. 32 years old, Thomas is coming off a season where he had 496 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games, proving he still has value. With Thomas still on the market, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report urged the Cleveland Browns to pursue him.

“Cleveland does not have a ton of big-bodied wide receivers, so the pressure is on Njoku to thrive across the middle. Akins is used more in blocking and red-zone situations. There could still be a roster spot for him if Thomas is signed. The Browns have to make sure Thomas’ body will hold up for a season before taking a risk, even with a one-year contract.”

Why the Commander Cut Logan Thomas

The Washington Commanders saved $6.54 million by releasing Thomas, according to John Keim of ESPN. Although he was one of the most utilized pass catchers on the Commanders roster last season, finishing with the fourth most receiving yards and third most targets, turning 33 years old in July made him “expendable.”

“Thomas signed with Washington during the 2020 offseason and established himself as an all-around tight end. He caught a career-high 72 passes his first season in Washington for 670 yards and six touchdowns,” Keim wrote on March 1. “Thomas had played quarterback his first two seasons — Arizona drafted him in the fourth round in 2014 — but switched to tight end in 2016 with Detroit. Thomas caught 184 passes with Washington, including 55 this past season.

“But he turns 33 in July, and with a new coaching staff and with his cap savings, he became expendable.”

The Commanders signed his replacement this offseason, signing Zach Ertz to a one-year, $5 million contract. Ertz appeared in just seven games during the 2023 season. However, in his last fully healthy season in 2021, he posted 763 yards and five touchdowns. Now 33 years old, the California native is a three-time Pro Bowl selection in his career that started in 2013 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

How Thomas Would Help the Browns

The former Washington Commanders tight end could bring value to a team looking to add a veteran to their tight end room. The Cleveland Browns only had three players in the 2023-24 season who had more than 319 yards.

Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily wrote on May 6 that Thomas was someone the Browns could add prior to organized team activities.

Gurzi wrote that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s affinity for multiple tight end sets would make an addition like Thomas make sense.

“That might be enough but with Stefanski’s affinity for multiple tight end sets, it would make sense to see about adding another weapon. It just so happens that a talented option remains available in Logan Thomas.”