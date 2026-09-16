Washington Commanders Announce Terry McLaurin News Ahead of Cowboys Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off a heartbreaking 24-22 loss in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, there isn’t much time to sulk, as they have another massive NFC East divisional showdown in Week 2 when they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys, who are also coming off a divisional loss after falling 28-20 to the New York Giants.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s matchup, the Commanders took some time this week to reveal some historic news about wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Commanders Announce McLaurin News

While he only hauled in two receptions for 14 yards, which almost certainly is going to have to change if Washington hopes to generate some offense this season, he still made some franchise history.

He officially recorded his 500th career reception in the game against Philadelphia, tying him for the fewest games played in Washington history to reach that mark.

“reaching scary numbers,” the Commanders posted on X.

Commanders Fans React on Social Media

While there were some mixed reactions to the milestone given how Week 1 went, the bulk of Washington fans sang McLaurin’s praises after the news broke.

“He MUST be a Washington Commander for the rest of his career. He has given it all and exceeded expectations with very poor resources in very dark times.” A fan said.

Someone else added, “When Blough said 10 targets for Terry… Did he mean ‘a season?’

Another person wrote, “Great company to be in. Congratulations to him!”

“500 catches for McLaurin already! He’s been carrying this offense forever,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Keep climbing 17.”

McLaurin’s 2026 Outlook

Currently in his eighth NFL season, McLaurin has spent his entire career with the Commanders and has remained a model of consistency.

He’s recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in five of the last seven seasons, but he is coming off a 2025 campaign where he only appeared in 10 games and recorded 582 yards and three touchdowns as Washington finished 5-12.

Now, with new offensive coordinator David Blough and the expectation to get back to where they were in 2024 when they made a run to the NFC Championship Game, McLaurin will need to play an integral role in that effort as the team’s top WR alongside veteran Stefon Diggs.