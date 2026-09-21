Commanders’ Dan Quinn Provides Important Update on Jayden Daniels’ Injury

The Washington Commanders fell 37-20 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening to drop to 0-2 on the season.

And while the loss is obviously significant, the main concern among Commanders fans surrounds star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who sustained a pretty gruesome elbow injury at the end of the first half.

Daniels was in clear pain as several trainers attended to him before putting his arm in an air cast and carting him off the field.

After the game, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about the injury to his starting QB and revealed some important updates.

Quinn revealed that Daniels dislocated his left elbow on the play. This marks the second time in less than a year that he’s dislocated the same elbow.

“We’ll start with what we know. With Jayden, he did injure his left elbow,” Quinn said. “It was a dislocation. X-Rays showed no fracture. He’ll travel back with the team, more imaging tomorrow… Man, are we bummed for him… and we will rally so hard around Marcus [Mariota].”

The last time Daniels sustained this injury, he ended up missing about a month. However, since it’s the second time in less than a year that it has happened, the Commanders could have a decision to make regarding whether he should undergo surgery to address the root cause of the recurring issue.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington will now turn to veteran Marcus Mariota, who has more than enough starting experience throughout his career.

However, it won’t get any easier next week as the Commanders will have their home opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.