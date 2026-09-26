Commanders Get Concerning New Injury Update on QB Jayden Daniels

That said, surgery would likely end his season, so Daniels and the Commanders have decided against it for now. Daniels is week-to-week and will not go on IR.

As expected, already ruled out for the game is Washington’s star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who sustained a dislocated elbow last week in a 37-20 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniels spent all week with doctors and specialists trying to decide the best course of action for his elbow, as he suffered the same exact injury last season, which had many believing surgery to repair the ligament was the best option.

That said, surgery would likely end his season, so the Commanders and Daniels have decided against it for now. Daniels is week-to-week and will not go on IR.

Commanders Get New Update on Daniels Injury

Despite surgery not being the immediate plan, Netflix Sports’ Tom Pelissero released a new report on the injury Saturday morning, giving more insight into what the Commanders’ plan could be.

Pelissero noted that there is still a “strong possibility” that Daniels undergoes surgery on the elbow this offseason if he can make it through the year, allowing doctors to get down to the root cause of the injury and repair the ligament in his elbow.

“Surgery remains a strong possibility for Jayden Daniels after the season,” Pelissero posted on X. “But the Commanders QB was determined to avoid that scenario now and specialists agreed, so he’ll brace his balky elbow and return to play in the coming weeks.”

Surgery remains a strong possibility for Jayden Daniels after the season. But the Commanders QB was determined to avoid that scenario now and specialists agreed, so he’ll brace his balky elbow and return to play in the coming weeks. Details in The Sweep: https://t.co/WZFvbOAoD5 pic.twitter.com/z34gabRLFe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2026

Looking at Daniels and the Commanders

Washington is in a very tough spot right now, and even with Daniels potentially returning in a week or two, they’re digging themselves quite the hole if they can’t beat Seattle this weekend.

Falling to 0-3 with two losses already against NFC East opponents would not be a recipe for success.

However, the Commanders have full confidence in veteran backup QB Marcus Mariota, who will step in for Daniels. Mariota played the entire second half against Dallas in Week 2, completing 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.