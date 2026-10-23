Washington Commanders GM Drops Honest Quote on QB Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders nearly rallied in the second half of their Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

However, they ultimately fell short, losing 23-17 to drop to 1-4-1 on the season and last place in the NFC East.

In his third NFL season, Jayden Daniels has played well at times, but he has also made costly decisions.

Commanders GM Drops Honest Quote on Daniels

One of Daniels’ mistakes came Monday night when the Commanders faced a fourth-and-short in the red zone. Daniels elected to throw the ball out of bounds rather than try to make a play.

There was a penalty on the play, and had Daniels completed the pass, Washington at least would have had a chance to kick a field goal after the 49ers accepted the penalty. That said, because he threw the ball out of bounds, the 49ers declined the penalty, and Washington ultimately turned the ball over on downs.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters addressed the play and shared what Daniels said after the team spoke with him about the decision.

“Jayden has addressed it and he knows that’s not a situation where you can throw the ball away,” Peters said during an appearance on Junks Radio. “He said he saw the flag there and thought it was on them and that’s not an excuse, that’s just what he said. And he knows moving forward he’s gotta put the ball in play and try to make a play.”

#Commanders GM Adam Peters on Jayden Daniels throwing the ball out of bounds on 4th down: “Jayden has addressed it and he knows that’s not a situation where you can throw the ball away. He said he saw the flag there and thought it was on them and that’s not an excuse, that’s just what he said. And he knows moving forward he’s gotta put the ball in play and try to make a play…” (via:@JunksRadio) — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) October 23, 2026

Daniels’ 2026 Season

Daniels has missed two games this season after injuring his elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, a game he left at halftime.

This season, Daniels has completed 64.7% of his passes for 759 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, while rushing 25 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington enters its bye week before returning to action in Week 8 for a primetime Sunday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.