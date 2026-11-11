Commanders GM Shares Major Injury Update Ahead of Pivotal Giants Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend, while the New York Giants secured a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

That makes Thursday night’s matchup between the Commanders and Giants a near must-win for Washington if it hopes to keep the NFC East race within reach.

New York sits in first place with a 5-2-1 record, with its lone tie coming several weeks ago against the Commanders.

As for Washington, it sits on the opposite end of the spectrum with a 2-5-1 record, good for third place in the division. The Commanders also trail the second-place Dallas Cowboys, who are 4-5.

Commanders GM Shares Major Injury Update

On Wednesday, Commanders general manager Adam Peters appeared on Junk Radio and provided a major injury update ahead of Thursday night’s game.

Peters said former first-round pick and versatile wide receiver Treylon Burks should play against the Giants.

Burks missed last week’s game due to a foot injury, but he’ll now rejoin a Commanders offense that not only needs him but desperately needs a spark overall.

Treylon Burks (foot) expected to play Week 10, via @Russellmania621. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 11, 2026

Burks’ 2026 Season With Commanders

Currently in his second season with the Commanders, Burks has appeared in six games and started three.

Burks has caught 12 of his 22 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 19.4 yards per reception.

The Tennessee Titans selected Burks 18th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he spent three seasons with the organization before ultimately joining the Commanders in 2024.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington elected not to be buyers or sellers ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The team chose to stand pat, and while Peters revealed that the Commanders made calls and received calls about some players, nothing materialized.

“There were calls that were made on our players. I was on the phone a lot the last few days with teams inquiring on our guys,” Peters revealed. “Same thing with us, we looked for guys that could help us short and long term. We made some efforts but ultimately those guys weren’t moved.”

The Commanders record likely led the team to hesitate about becoming a serious buyer. Sitting three games below .500 midway through the season isn’t a great sign that the team can turn things around and become a contender.