As Stefon Diggs remains an option for the Washington Commanders, the team received good news on Wednesday, June 10, if they have any interest in eventually acquiring the veteran AFC Champion.

In New England, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the possibility of a reunion between the Pats and Stefon Diggs.

The head coach was straightforward, making it clear they are not currently in the Diggs market, leaving a key suitor out of the Commanders’ way.

Commanders Get Good News From Stefon Diggs’ Former Team

“I think we’re probably at the number we would need right now,” Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player; I don’t think that’s something we’re exploring. But I’d never say [never].”

It’s no surprise the Patriots seem willing to move on from the 32-year-old wide receiver.

At the start of June, the Patriots struck a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and added AJ Brown. After investing two future draft picks in acquiring Brown, it’s clear the Patriots have a preference for who they would like to be their top target in 2026.

In addition to the trade, Diggs is also dealing with some unresolved legal issues, which could have teams hesitant in bringing him in.

Does Stefon Diggs Want To Join The Commanders?

At this point, the wide receiver isn’t in a position to be picky.

Being a Maryland-born player who played in the DMV up until he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, it was easy for NFL fans and writers to connect Diggs to the Commanders, who had shown a willingness to add veteran playmakers over the past year.

Diggs was asked about joining the Commanders recently, and he made his thoughts crystal clear.

“Ah, I don’t know, man,” Diggs told TMZ. “I’m open to everything. We’ll see.”

While Diggs’ lone season with the Houston Texans in 2024 was a down year (496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games), the veteran wide receiver bonced back during his run with the New England Patriots.

Last season, Diggs appeared in 17 games. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. In the playoffs, Diggs caught 14 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. The Patriots made a run to the Super Bowl, where they came up short.

It’s unclear if the Commanders will bring Diggs in over time, but it’s apparent that the Patriots are not going to be getting into Washington’s way anytime soon.