Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Breaks Silence With Social Media Post After Injury

The Washington Commanders are 0-2 entering their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

They’ll also have their offense led by veteran backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who’s set to take over for star Jayden Daniels, who left last Sunday’s game with a dislocated elbow. The same injury he sustained last season that kept him out for roughly a month.

Daniels Breaks Silence on Social Media

Following the injury on Sunday, Daniels chose not to talk to reporters, and rightfully so, as he had just suffered a pretty gruesome injury.

He’s spent all week meeting with doctors to decide whether he’ll return with a brace or undergo surgery to repair the ligament in his elbow. He hasn’t spoken about the injury while they work through those options.

On Thursday, though, while he didn’t address the injury itself, he broke his silence with a social media post on Instagram.

Daniels shared a blue heart in the caption, but he also added a quote to the very last picture in the post that read, “Sometime you win, something you learn.”





Daniels kept the comments limited on the post, but he still received some messages from Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, Sam Hartman, and Luther Burden Jr.

Dan Quinn’s Latest Update on Daniels

It’s still unknown exactly when Daniels will return, but it seems he’s still eyeing a return at some point this season.

Quinn hasn’t really given much of an update on his overall status, but on Monday, he noted it’ll still be a handful of days until they can determine what the next steps will be.

“We visited early this morning after he had the imaging done, so we got a chance to visit, and just honestly, before coming in here, had a chance to spend some time with him,” Quinn said earlier this week. “He’s strong, he’s good, much like we see from him all the time, so, like I said, over the next few days, I think it’d be an important one to see what the next steps are on the return to play.”