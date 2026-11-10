Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Makes Interesting Statement About David Blough

The Washington Commanders fell to 2-5-1 on Sunday after losing 20-13 to the Los Angeles Rams, delivering another shaky offensive performance that has become a common theme this season.

While it’s hard to pinpoint the struggles on one specific reason, the Commanders have dealt with some brutal injuries across the board and poor execution from players on the field.

First-time offensive coordinator David Blough has also been far from perfect and has faced plenty of criticism alongside head coach Dan Quinn.

Jayden Daniels Makes Interesting Statement on Blough

Speaking to the media on Monday, Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels discussed Blough and made an interesting statement about the young OC as he navigates his new role.

“He’s first-time coordinator, so he has growing pains that he’s going through,” Daniels said, via Martenzie Johnson. “It’s not going to be perfect as much as you want it to be, but we’re still continuing to stick to the process and really just going from there.”

Jayden Daniels at the podium. On OC David Blough: “He’s first-time coordinator, so he has growing pains that he’s going through. It’s not going to be perfect as much as you want it to be, but we’re still continuing to stick to the process and really just going from there.” — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) November 10, 2026

Commanders Fans React to Daniels’ Comments

Washington fans interpreted Daniels’ comments in different ways, even though he appeared to be defending his coach.

“This is a real quote? My god,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “QBs and offensive coordinators have to click. Blough and Daniels are not clicking.”

Another person wrote, “That looks like he’s throwing his guy under the bus. That was one of the worst things a quarterback could say at the podium.”

“Whoa. Not exactly a ringing endorsement,” another fan commented.

Commanders’ Offense This Season

Looking at Washington’s offense this year, the team has dealt with plenty of injuries, and Daniels also missed a stretch of games with an elbow injury.

That hasn’t made Blough’s first season as offensive coordinator easy. Still, the numbers haven’t been great for Washington.

The Commanders average 21.5 points per game through nine weeks, which ranks 21st in the NFL. They also average 325.4 yards per game in total offense, good for 21st in the league, while their passing offense also ranks 21st.

Washington’s only offensive category in the top 15 is rushing. The Commanders average 118.3 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 12th in the NFL.

When you have a middle-of-the-pack offense and a defense that hasn’t given you much to rave about, you’re likely to get results similar to Washington’s current record.