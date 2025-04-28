Commanders Land One of ‘Biggest Steals’ in 2025 NFL Draft

Beauty can be in the eye of the beholder when it comes to which picks are considered hits or misses by NFL analysts, but it never hurts to receive praise for one of your selections from draft professionals.

Fortunately for the Washington Commanders , one of their early picks in the 2025 NFL Draft was called one of the biggest steals of the event at a position of need.

Commanders Praised for Selecting Ole CB Trey Amos at No. 61 Overall

Washington entered the 2025 NFL Draft needing to address the defensive side of the football in a big way. After adding offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in round one, NFL Analyst Marcus Mosher from 33rd Team had high praise for their selection of Ole Miss CB Trey Amos at No. 61 overall by calling him one of the biggest steals in the draft.

Mosher wrote , “Dan Quinn has a type at cornerback, and that type is Trey Amos . While he isn’t the most explosive athlete, Amos is a long, physical cornerback with no problem getting physical with opposing receivers. The Commanders have done a lot of work improving their cornerback room, and Amos figures to be a factor immediately.”

Dan Quinn was on the staff of the Seattle Seahawks during the Legion of Boom days, which makes his selection of Amos noteworthy given how this team would like to retool a defensive backfield that lacked elite production from the cornerback position in 2024.

Mosher added, “Amos has a bunch of experience playing in the SEC with Alabama and Ole Miss, so we know he is battle-tested. He’s an outside cornerback only and is likely limited to a Cover 1/Cover 3 heavy scheme, and that’s likely why he fell to the bottom of Round 2. But it’s hard to find starting-caliber cornerbacks from the SEC with his length and physicality.”

Amos having success in the SEC — which produces round one NFL talent at the receiver position on what seems like an annual basis in recent years — is encouraging when trying to project his game to the professional level.

Mosher concluded, ” Quinn has an excellent track record of finding and developing cornerbacks (Trevon Diggs, Daron Bland, etc.), and it sure seems like he’ll pull it off again with Amos.”