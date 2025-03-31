Commanders Land ‘Phenomenal’ Playmaker in Recent Mock Draft

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters has completed retooled a middling roster in a short amount of time by drafting Jayden Daniels and acquiring Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel via trade this offseason.

Unfortunately, the two trade acquisitions from this offseason have depleted the organization of some Day 2 draft capital entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

In a recent mock draft trade scenario, Washington acquires some additional draft assets by trading down while still adding an impact playmaker on the offensive side of the football.

Commanders Trade Out of the First Round and Select RB Omarion Hampton at No. 36 Overall

The Washington Commanders prioritized surrounding Jayden Daniels with more talent along the offensive line and at wide receiver with some of their offseason acquisitions but has yet to make any significant additions to the backfield.

Well, Dean Jones of Riggo’s Rag doesn’t see the Commanders standing pat with just Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler, and Chris Rodriguez for much longer. In his latest mock draft, he has the Commanders trading out of the first round and selecting standout North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 36 overall.

Jones wrote, “If Peters can find a legitimate game-changer capable of becoming a long-term backfield threat alongside quarterback Jayden Daniels, he’d be wise to capitalize on the opportunities that present themselves… Omarion Hampton represents that and more. The North Carolina standout is a phenomenal weapon capable of shouldering a lefty burden. His college production over the last two seasons was nothing short of exceptional, and the player’s contact balance is extraordinary.”

Hampton has been mocked a bit all over the place throughout the draft process, with his some of his highest landing spots falling in the first round to the Dallas Cowboys or Denver Broncos.

In this mock draft scenario, the Commanders acquired the 36th and 88th overall pick in this draft and a future second in 2026 for trading back seven spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

How Would Omarion Hampton Fit in the Washington Backfield?

Hampton was outstanding in 2024 with 2,033 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns over his 319 total touches. He is an imposing ball carrier with a chizzeled 221-pound frame. His time of 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine suggests he has enough long speed to generate explosive plays while having the physicality to hold up as an early down runner.

Jones added, “Hampton is a forceful weapon capable of turning the smallest creases into big gains. He can work between the tackles or thrive on outside runs. He flashes capabilities in the passing game, so there’s a lot to like about his chances of making an immediate contribution wherever the prospect ends up in the pros.”

One way to describe the production of Brian Robinson would be consistent. He’s run for 700+ yards every year of his pro career, but has never topped 800 yards in any season either.

Austin Ekeler saw his per-touch efficiency climb by more than a full yard from his final year in Los Angeles to his first year in Washington, but he saw just 112 total touches last season — which was his lowest mark since his rookie year back in 2017. This suggests the team sees him as more of a change of pace back at this point in his career.

Hampton projects as a difference-maker at the next level. If he is available at No. 29 overall, Commanders’ fans shouldn’t surprised if he is the pick.