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Commanders Legend Sends Strong Message About Jayden Daniels

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Washington Commanders Training Camp
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ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 01: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders shares a laugh during training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center on August 1, 2026 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game in 2024 during quarterback Jayden Daniels’ rookie season.

Things can change in the blink of an eye, though, and the Commanders experienced that firsthand last year. They finished 5-12, last in the NFC East, while Daniels appeared in just eight games because of injuries.

Still, Washington Commanders legend London Fletcher, who played for the organization when it was known as the Redskins, appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday and praised Daniels for what he’s seen during training camp.

Fletcher’s Thoughts on Daniels

Fletcher, a four-time Pro Bowler and the Commanders’ radio analyst, has spent the first few weeks of training camp around the team and said Daniels “is looking awesome.”

“I can confirm that Jayden Daniels is looking awesome. He’s healthier. He looks phenomenal, in great physical shape, but also in a great mental space. It’s going to be a new offense that the Commanders will have this year. David Blough, he’s the first-year offensive coordinator.

“There’ll be a lot more under center for Jayden and this offense, a lot more play action… but he definitely looks phenomenal. He has great command of this offense even though it’s early in training camp.”

Commanders’ 2026 Outlook

The Commanders’ upside will largely depend on Daniels’ health, but the team made a massive roster move on Wednesday by agreeing to a one-year deal with wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The addition pairs Daniels with Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin, giving him arguably the strongest wide receiver tandem of his young NFL career.

Washington opens the regular season on Sept. 14 with a road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Commanders Legend Sends Strong Message About Jayden Daniels

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