Commanders Legend Sends Strong Message About Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game in 2024 during quarterback Jayden Daniels’ rookie season.

Things can change in the blink of an eye, though, and the Commanders experienced that firsthand last year. They finished 5-12, last in the NFC East, while Daniels appeared in just eight games because of injuries.

Still, Washington Commanders legend London Fletcher, who played for the organization when it was known as the Redskins, appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday and praised Daniels for what he’s seen during training camp.

Fletcher’s Thoughts on Daniels

Fletcher, a four-time Pro Bowler and the Commanders’ radio analyst, has spent the first few weeks of training camp around the team and said Daniels “is looking awesome.”

“I can confirm that Jayden Daniels is looking awesome. He’s healthier. He looks phenomenal, in great physical shape, but also in a great mental space. It’s going to be a new offense that the Commanders will have this year. David Blough, he’s the first-year offensive coordinator.

“There’ll be a lot more under center for Jayden and this offense, a lot more play action… but he definitely looks phenomenal. He has great command of this offense even though it’s early in training camp.”

“Jayden Daniels is looking awesome. He’s healthier.” 4x Pro Bowler and Commanders’ radio analyst, London Fletcher speaks on what he’s seen during training camp 🏈 (via @richeisenshow) pic.twitter.com/2HxEWZrV78 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 5, 2026

Commanders’ 2026 Outlook

The Commanders’ upside will largely depend on Daniels’ health, but the team made a massive roster move on Wednesday by agreeing to a one-year deal with wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The addition pairs Daniels with Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin, giving him arguably the strongest wide receiver tandem of his young NFL career.

Washington opens the regular season on Sept. 14 with a road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.