Commanders Make Big Antonio Williams Announcement Prior to Cowboys Game

The Washington Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the NFL season, 24-22.

They’ve now turned the page and shifted their focus to another divisional showdown set to take place in Week 2 when they travel to Dallas for an afternoon matchup with the Cowboys.

Ahead of the weekend, though, the Commanders had to acknowledge rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams on Thursday.

Commanders Make Williams Announcement

Washington shared on social media that Williams, who has had a stellar offseason since the Commanders drafted him and has worked his way up the depth chart, has officially been named the Week 1 Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his performance.

“Setting the Tone,” the Commanders wrote alongside a graphic of Williams.

Williams was the team’s leading WR, hauling in four receptions for 64 yards and his first career touchdown, which he caught on the one-yard line with just over one minute remaining in the game.

Washington ultimately went on to fail the two-point conversion to tie the game.

Commanders Fans React on Social Media

Washington’s fanbase, who have been raving about Williams all offseason, obviously loved hearing the news of their rookie winning a Week 1 accolade.

“The only time we agree and come together as a fanbase,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “2024 was the year of Jayden Daniels and 2025 was the year of Jacori Crosky Merritt and 2026 is the year of Antonio Williams. You just nominate one of our players in our fan base will make sure they win.”

Another person wrote, “Been saying this guy was the truth.”

“Change it to Pepsi Commanders Rookie of the Week,” one more fan commented.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington is entering a massive week, and even though it’s a Week 2 game, both the Commanders and Cowboys are looking to avoid falling to 0-2.

More than that, neither team wants to drop its first two regular-season games to division opponents, as Dallas lost to the New York Giants in Week 1.

That puts some added pressure on both teams, and for the Commanders, it doesn’t get any easier next week as they’ll have their home opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.