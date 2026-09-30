Commanders Make Big Sonny Styles Announcement Ahead of Colts Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off their first victory of the NFL season in Week 3.

They defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks 33-31 behind backup veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota and a strong defensive performance from rookie linebacker Sonny Styles, who continues to ascend after Washington drafted him with the seventh overall pick.

Commanders Make Styles Announcement

On Wednesday, as the Commanders shifted their focus to their Week 4 matchup in London against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the team and the league announced some big news about Styles.

Styles officially earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, becoming the first Commanders player to win the award this season and the first of his career.

He recorded five combined tackles, two pass deflections and an interception in the outing against Seattle.

“Him.,” the Commanders posted with a graphic on X.

Styles Wants More After 3 Weeks

After defeating the Seahawks, Styles said he enjoyed the win, but he wants to make more plays and won’t settle for one great performance.

“I was glad to get a win,” Styles said. “I hate losing, like you said, didn’t really have too much in college. But, you know, it’s the NFL; it’s a hard league. Every week, the teams are really good. Even teams when you get deep in the season that have really bad records, they’re still a good team, so you’ve got to earn each and every win.

“I think there’s still more plays to be made,” Styles added. “I don’t think I’m anywhere near like where I want to be. So the emphasis for me is to just keep getting better each and every week. I think you gotta be real with yourself, hard on yourself, but at the same time, like you said, third week playing in the NFL. So you gotta give yourself some grace too. But you know, I’m always looking to get better.”