Commanders’ Offseason Move For 5-Time Pro Bowler ‘Very Good’ For Future

The Washington Commanders’ bold offseason addition of five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil could be one of the smartest long-term decisions the franchise has made in recent memory.

“Acquiring Laremy Tunsil from Houston could solve the Commanders’ left tackle position through quarterback Jayden Daniels’ rookie contract and beyond,” The Athletic’s Mike Sando wrote on Thursday. “Tunsil, who turns 31 in August, has earned Pro Bowl honors five times in the past six seasons. He’s younger than left tackles Duane Brown and Trent Williams were when Seattle and San Francisco acquired them, respectively. Brown and Williams were solid through their age-36 seasons. This could be a very good move if Tunsil holds up similarly.”

Head coach Dan Quinn and General manager Adam Peters are stacking the pieces of a new era in Washington. The selection of Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft brought fresh energy and optimism, but it also came with an urgent need: give the rookie a stable, veteran offensive line to grow behind.

That’s where Tunsil comes in. Even more so now because of Daniels’ massive success in Year 1.

Historically, elite left tackles age well. Duane Brown and Trent Williams were both acquired after turning 31, and each remained productive into their mid-30s. If Tunsil follows a similar trajectory—and there’s every reason to believe he can—the Commanders may have locked down the most important non-quarterback position on the roster through 2029 or beyond.

Organizational Stability For Commanders

While Tunsil has not yet reported to voluntary OTAs, head coach Dan Quinn made it clear this week that he remains in close contact with all of his players—including those not currently on site.

Tunsil’s OTA absence has sparked some minor concern. But for now, there’s no indication that the Commanders view it as an issue. These workouts remain voluntary, and most veterans around the league manage their offseason schedules independently—especially experienced players with injury histories or proven resumes.

Should Tunsil fail to report to mandatory training camp, the tone may shift. But for now, all signs point to the Commanders and Tunsil being on the same page.

With Tunsil anchoring the left side, Daniels should have more time to read defenses.

Tunsil Sets Up Long-Term Success For Jayden Daniels

The Commanders’ offseason may be headlined by the marvelous rookie campaign from Daniels in 2024, but the Commanders’ offseason addition on the O-line is just as important when considering the team’s long-term prospects.

It’s rare to find a five-time Pro Bowler at such a premium position available via trade. Rarer still is the opportunity to pair that player with a franchise quarterback at the very beginning of his career.