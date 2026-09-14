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Commanders Player Catches J.J. Watt’s Attention With One of ‘Greatest Football Plays’

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Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL player and TV analyst JJ Watt looks on before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders lost a 24-22 heartbreaker against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening in Week 1 of the NFL season.

However, one of the stories of the game came on an astonishing special teams play made by Commanders safety Tyler Owens, who went undrafted in 2024 before signing with the organization.

With two Eagles pressed up against him on the outside while the punt coverage team was on the field, Owens, who serves as a gunner, didn’t try to outrun them from the outside. Instead, he went directly through both of them before making a massive tackle on the returner that went viral on social media. 

Check it out:

Owens’ Play Catches Attention of J.J. Watt

While the play caught the attention of many, one person in particular who had a strong statement was former All-Pro pass rusher and CBS Sports color commentator J.J. Watt.

“Not just special teams. This is legitimately one of the greatest football plays I’ve ever seen,” Watt said. “It doesn’t get much better than that right there. Every coach in America will be showing this rep to their team this week.”

Owens Gets Injured in Same Game

Unfortunately, while he arguably made the best play of the entire weekend, he also went down with an ankle injury in the loss against Philadelphia during kickoff coverage.

He exited the game early and carried a designation of questionable to return, but ultimately never came back in.

Owens’ status moving forward remains somewhat up in the air, as Commanders coach Dan Quinn spoke to the media on Monday but gave no real update on the severity of the injury. That likely means Wednesday will be the day to get much more information on whether he’ll miss time or if he’s simply day-to-day.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Commanders Player Catches J.J. Watt’s Attention With One of ‘Greatest Football Plays’

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