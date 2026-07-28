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Commanders Promote Former 10,000-Yard WR to Fill Coaching Vacancy

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LUBBOCK, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 14: Wes Welker is inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor during halftime of the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the North Texas Mean Green at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders made a sudden coaching change just before training camp this week after firing tight ends coach Ben Steele following a DWI arrest.

Steele was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on June 7 in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The Commanders announced their decision to fill the vacancy on Tuesday, with head coach Dan Quinn making the move official.

Commanders Promote Former NFL Star

The Commanders made an in-house move to fill the void, promoting longtime NFL wide receiver Wes Welker, who was entering his second season as an offensive assistant with the team, to coach the tight ends room.

Washington  placed Steele on paid leave following his arrest last month, giving Welker the opportunity to work with the tight ends throughout the offseason. Welker impressed Quinn during that time, and the Commanders rewarded him with the full-time role.

Welker previously served as a wide receivers coach with the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. He also spent time on the Houston Texans‘ coaching staff after retiring from the NFL in 2015.

Welker’s Playing Career

Welker became one of the most underrated slot receivers of his generation, finishing his career as a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection. He recorded more than 10,000 receiving yards during the regular season and postseason combined and scored 55 total touchdowns across his 12-year NFL career.

He spent the majority of his time with the New England Patriots, where he became one of Tom Brady’s most trusted targets. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound receiver built his reputation as a speedy, precise route runner who consistently reliable on the biggest stages.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Commanders Promote Former 10,000-Yard WR to Fill Coaching Vacancy

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