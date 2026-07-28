Commanders Promote Former 10,000-Yard WR to Fill Coaching Vacancy

The Washington Commanders made a sudden coaching change just before training camp this week after firing tight ends coach Ben Steele following a DWI arrest.

Steele was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on June 7 in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The Commanders announced their decision to fill the vacancy on Tuesday, with head coach Dan Quinn making the move official.

Commanders Promote Former NFL Star

The Commanders made an in-house move to fill the void, promoting longtime NFL wide receiver Wes Welker, who was entering his second season as an offensive assistant with the team, to coach the tight ends room.

The #Commanders will have Wes Welker take over as TEs coach after the firing of Ben Steele. https://t.co/IndJPQXPgi pic.twitter.com/yQTCeAVXAM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 28, 2026

Washington placed Steele on paid leave following his arrest last month, giving Welker the opportunity to work with the tight ends throughout the offseason. Welker impressed Quinn during that time, and the Commanders rewarded him with the full-time role.

Welker previously served as a wide receivers coach with the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. He also spent time on the Houston Texans‘ coaching staff after retiring from the NFL in 2015.

Welker’s Playing Career

Welker became one of the most underrated slot receivers of his generation, finishing his career as a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection. He recorded more than 10,000 receiving yards during the regular season and postseason combined and scored 55 total touchdowns across his 12-year NFL career.

He spent the majority of his time with the New England Patriots, where he became one of Tom Brady’s most trusted targets. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound receiver built his reputation as a speedy, precise route runner who consistently reliable on the biggest stages.