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Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Drops Blunt Quote Before Eagles Game

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 27: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders went 5-12 last season, and star quarterback Jayden Daniels only appeared in seven games due to a range of injuries.

Now, he enters Year 3 looking to get back to the success he and the Commanders had during his rookie year in 2024, which saw them reach the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, they’ll face off against the Eagles on the road for a divisional Week 1 matchup scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daniels Drops Blunt Quote Before Commanders-Eagles Game

It’s been a busy offseason for Daniels, who’s truly worked on himself and his game to prepare for this year, and he knows everything that happened last year and during his rookie season doesn’t matter anymore.

“What I did Year 1, what I did Year 2 doesn’t really matter,” Daniels said via The Washington Sun. “Now we’re onto Year 3. Whatever happens Sunday, that’s what people are going to talk about.”

Daniels’ Change in Physical Strength

Daniels focused on getting stronger this offseason, and he believes he accomplished that goal, even if people won’t give him credit for it.

He stands at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and highlighted that his biggest form of criticism often comes from fans judging his overall size.

“I think it’s more so my build,” he said. “I’m heavier than a lot of people actually give me credit for. I’m just a taller, slender guy.”

The Former Heisman Trophy Winner Just Wants to Win

While he’s still very young in this league, Daniels simply wants to win, and he doesn’t want to peak in Week 1 against Philadelphia. He wants to ascend as the season progresses.

“I don’t want to be my final product in Week 1,” Daniels added. “I just want to go out there and continue to just get better each and every day, each and every game and do whatever it takes to help the team win some football games.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Drops Blunt Quote Before Eagles Game

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