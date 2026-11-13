Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Gets Kobe Bryant Comparison After Giants Win

The Washington Commanders knew they couldn’t afford to lose Thursday night’s contest against the New York Giants.

And while it was a rocky fourth quarter for star quarterback Jayden Daniels, he rose to the occasion in the biggest moment. The former Rookie of the Year led the Commanders to a massive 24-21 win, drawing them closer in the NFC East race.

Daniels threw two interceptions on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter while trailing 21-17. But instead of panicking and continuing to stack mistakes, he got the ball back with 1:46 remaining and one timeout. Washington was roughly 71 yards away from the end zone.

He led the offense down the field and connected with veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a go-ahead 32-yard touchdown. The score put Washington in front by three with just over 50 seconds left.

“I’M LIKE THAT!” STEFON DIGGS PUTS THE COMMANDERS AHEAD 🤯 #TNFonPrime https://t.co/nKTqePMVei — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 13, 2026

Daniels Gets Kobe Bryant Comparison

It’s not every day you get compared to one of the greatest athletes of all time, especially after throwing two interceptions.

But Daniels’ response to those mistakes stood out to Diggs, who was asked after the game how the quarterback carried himself in the huddle during the Commanders’ final drive.

“Kobe Bryant,” Diggs said. “Poise. He didn’t flinch, he looked the exact same. He knew we were going to have a chance to win. He echoed that and I feel like we rallied behind him”

Stefon Diggs knows Jayden Daniels channeled that Mamba Mentality on the Commanders’ game-winning TD drive 🐍 🔥 (via NFL on Prime) https://t.co/nEbiDQsl9Y — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 13, 2026

Daniels finished the game completing 23-of-33 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 28 yards.

As for Diggs, he led the Commanders with six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Looking at the Commanders

With the win, Washington improves to 3-5-1 on the season. As for the Giants, they now fall to 5-3-1 but remain in first place.

However, the Commanders now hold the tiebreaker over the Giants if both teams finish the season with the same record. Washington also won’t have to take the field again for roughly 10 days, when it hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Week 11.