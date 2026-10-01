Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Gives Injury Update Ahead of Colts Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off a 33-31 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

It marked their first victory of the year, and they did it with veteran backup Marcus Mariota leading the way as star QB Jayden Daniels continues to work back from his elbow injury.

Washington is now gearing up for a Week 4 meeting against the Indianapolis Colts in London, where Daniels’ status remains up in the air.

Daniels Gives Update on Injury

On Thursday, Daniels personally spoke to the media for the first time since the injury. While he didn’t reveal whether he would play on Sunday, he gave an update on how he’s feeling.

“It feels good. It’s good to be back and just taking it day by day,” Daniels said.

LIVE: QB Jayden Daniels speaks to the after practice in London https://t.co/KdDmKdKVO2 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2026

When asked why he decided to bypass surgery for now, Daniels made it clear that he “loves football.”

“I love football… I get paid to play football… everybody’s hurting. So I just feel like for me just being a leader, being a guy, just going out there and giving it my shot to play and obviously protect myself… I just love football.”

Daniels Speaks on Wearing Brace

“It’s going to be an adjustment period,” Daniels said about the functionality of wearing a brace. “You get used to it, that’s pretty much it.”

He also noted that he will not have full extension of his left arm while wearing the brace, but the brace’s design intentionally limits his extension to help protect his elbow from dislocating again.

Daniels has now logged back-to-back limited practices, and if he practices Friday and ramps things up at all, he could start Sunday morning against the Colts at 9:30 a.m. ET.