Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Makes Statement Ahead of Cowboys Game

The Washington Commanders lost a heartbreaker in Week 1 of the NFL season, dropping their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles 24-22 after failing to convert a two-point conversion late.

Now, Washington has to quickly turn the page as they’re gearing up for another divisional showdown on the road when they travel to Dallas this Sunday to take on the Cowboys.

Following the team’s loss, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels isn’t panicking one bit, making it very clear that this is all part of the process.

Daniels Makes Statement Before Cowboys Game

While speaking to the media, Daniels noted that it’s a long season and there are highs and lows that come with it.

“It’s a long season and it’s the ebbs and flows of the season,” the Commanders shared in a post on Tuesday. “It’s all about catching a rhythm and continuing to build.”

Daniels’ Week 1 Performance

For the first three quarters, Washington didn’t have much success offensively against the Eagles’ defense.

However, Daniels came alive in the fourth and ended up completing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs before ultimately connecting with rookie Antonio Williams on a one-yard touchdown to almost even up the game.

He ultimately completed 18-of-34 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 31 yards.

The team’s leading receiver was, in fact, Williams, who they’ve been raving about all offseason, as he finished with four receptions for 64 yards and his first career TD.

Looking at the Commanders

With the Cowboys also coming off an NFC East loss against the New York Giants, this sets up Sunday’s meeting to be quite a big one for just a Week 2 game.

Falling to 0-2 is one thing, but losing each of those games against NFC East opponents is another and something that could very well come back to bite them later in the season when they’re breaking down things like tiebreakers in both the division and NFC playoff standings.