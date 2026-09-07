Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Makes Strong Statement Before Eagles Game

The Washington Commanders had an underwhelming 2025 campaign after an historic 2024 season during star quarterback Jayden Daniels’ rookie year.

Daniels not only won Rookie of the Year, but also led Washington to the NFC Championship Game, where the Commanders fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year, Daniels appeared in just seven games due to injuries, while the Commanders finished 5-12.

Now, just six days remain until Washington takes the field again for Daniels’ third NFL season. The Commanders will open the season Sunday afternoon with an intriguing matchup against Philadelphia.

Daniels Makes Strong Statement

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Daniels made it very clear that he “can’t live off” what he accomplished in 2024.

He’s ready to remind everyone what kind of player he is, and that process starts Sunday.

“A lot of people, what they last saw was me getting hurt, so what can I say? I can’t live off of what was done in ’24,” Daniels told Albert Breer. “Obviously, salute to the other guys in my class. Drake [Maye] did what he did. So did Caleb [Williams]. So did Bo [Nix]. Hopefully, down the line, we can go down as the greatest QB class. I know we have a long way to go, but shout out to them, honestly.

“So I have a chance, when I get out there, in Week 1, to showcase my talents once again, and remind a lot of people.”

Daniels Speaks on His Play Style

Any quarterback who relies heavily on his legs faces injury concerns. After Daniels dealt with multiple injuries last season, he addressed his play style ahead of 2026 and made it clear that he considers himself a passer before a runner.

“I’m a passer before I’m a runner,” Daniels said. “God just blessed me with legs, and the ability to do both. He blessed me with legs a lot of people in this league don’t have. There are some guys that can do it.

“It’s situational,” Daniels said when asked about deciding when to run. “Early in the season, games are lost more than they’re won. Guys are getting in football shape and feeling things out. But when it gets to November, December, when everybody should be playing their peak football, you build up all those reps through time, and those games come down to the one yard or one possession, so every possession, every play matters.”