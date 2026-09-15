Washington Commanders Release 2 Players Ahead of Cowboys Game

The Washington Commanders lost a heartbreaker in Week 1 of the NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Commanders had an opportunity to tie the game on a two-point conversion, but ultimately failed, leading to a 24-22 loss.

Now, their sights are fully set on Week 2, where they’ll have another massive division matchup on the road in Dallas against the Cowboys.

Ahead of the matchup on Sunday afternoon, the Commanders announced a few roster moves on Tuesday evening.

Commanders Release 2 Players

Washington brought in seven players for a tryout on Tuesday, and while they haven’t made any formal signings yet, they announced the release of two players.

The Commanders confirmed that they released outside linebacker D.J. Johnson and cornerback Darius Rush from the practice squad, which could signal that some corresponding moves are coming soon.

“We released OLB D.J. Johnson and CB Darius Rush from the practice squad,” the Commanders posted on X.

We released OLB D.J. Johnson and CB Darius Rush from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/El8NBJGp2g — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2026

Johnson and Rush’s NFL Careers

Both Johnson and Rush entered the NFL through the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Commanders did not select either player.

The Carolina Panthers selected Johnson in the third round, and he spent the last three seasons with the team. He appeared in 31 games and started five of them, recording 62 tackles and four tackles for loss during that span.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Rush in the fifth round, but he never played a game for them. Instead, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons before joining the Commanders last year.

Rush has appeared in just six NFL games, never drawing a start, and has recorded only three combined tackles and one pass deflection.