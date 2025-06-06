Commanders Rookie Seen as Key Replacement for 117-Tackle Safety

The Washington Commanders secondary will look quite different this season with the loss of safety Jeremy Chinn.

After signing a one-year, prove-it-deal in March 2024, Chinn became one of the unit’s top players. He started all 17 games for the first time in his career and had 117 tackles to go with two sacks and an interception.

But instead of ponying up to retain him, the Commanders watched Chinn leave in free agency. In March, he inked a two-year, $16 million contract — of which approximately 75% is guaranteed — with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As the Commanders seek to replace him, where can they turn? Newly signed Will Harris may be the most logical answer, but don’t sleep on rookie Kain Medrano.

Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt said via the Commanders Wire that the team envisions a unique role for the sixth-round pick from UCLA.

“Is he a linebacker, really? Is he a safety? Can he do some of the Jeremy Chinn roles? Can he do some of the Frankie Luvu roles?” Whitt asked rhetorically. “And so, we’re really testing the kid right now to see, alright, what is he going to be?”

Kain Medrano was Recruited to UCLA as a Reciever

Medrano originally committed to UCLA as a wide receiver but saw little action at the position and transitioned to linebacker following the 2019 season.

After making a minimal impact during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Medrano’s production steadily increased. He had 38 tackles (two for loss) in 2021 and 56 tackles (seven for loss) in 2022. Last year, in his most productive season, the sixth-year senior had 72 tackles (11 for loss), 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles. He earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors.

Pre-draft scouting reports on Medrano were bullish. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler suggested he could be a “stud special teamer from day one.”

“I mean, he was all over the place on the film, making plays in coverage, making plays for us to run,” Brugler said on the Kreug Show with Larry Krueger.

Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd team offered similar sentiments, saying Medrano’s special teams contributions should serve as a “fast track” to consistent playing time.

Kain Medrano Has Connections to Commanders’ Coaching Staff

The Commanders clearly have high hopes for Medrano. Few know him better than linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr., his position coach in college.

They figure to learn more during their three-day mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday.

“We’ll really tell a little bit more once we put the pads on,” Whitt said via Commanders Wire. “He can really run. Does he have the ability to cover a tight end? Does he have the ability to beat a tackle in the rush? So is he Frankie, or is he Jeremy, or is he a cross of both? And that’s what I’m trying to find out with him.”

Harris, who had 18 tackles and an interception for the Detroit Lions last season, is the projected starter at strong safety. Quan Martin is expected to start at free safety.