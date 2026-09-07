Washington Commanders Sign Former Super Bowl Champion Before Eagles Game

The Washington Commanders are looking to rebound from a down 2025 season that saw them finish 5-12.

They’ll kick off their 2026 season with a real test, as they travel to Philadelphia for a divisional Week 1 matchup against the Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the matchup, the Commanders made a notable roster move Monday, agreeing to a deal with a former Super Bowl champion wide receiver.

Commanders Sign WR Van Jefferson

Washington agreed to sign veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson to the practice squad before Week 1, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jefferson was already with the organization, but Washington waived him on Aug. 30 amid roster cuts. He has now rejoined the team on the practice squad, although it’s unlikely Washington will activate him to the 53-man roster before Sunday.

Via Fowler: “Veteran receiver Van Jefferson is signing back with the Washington Commanders via practice squad, per sources. The six-year vet, released by Washington Aug. 30, has 166 career receptions.”

Veteran receiver Van Jefferson is signing back with the Washington Commanders via practice squad, per sources. The six-year vet, released by Washington Aug. 30, has 166 career receptions. pic.twitter.com/n3GDqHDN9i — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 7, 2026

Jefferson’s NFL Career

Jefferson entered the NFL when the Los Angeles Rams drafted him in 2020. He played an important role in their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season as one of their top wide receivers.

He spent four seasons with the Rams before making stops with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans over the last three years. However, he struggled to carve out a consistent role after leaving Los Angeles.

Across 94 career games, Jefferson has hauled in 166 receptions for 2,226 yards and 13 touchdowns. His best season came during the Rams’ Super Bowl run in 2021, when he caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Commanders Right Now

Jefferson could have an opportunity to play himself into a role with a Commanders wide receiver room that still has plenty of questions outside of Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.

Washington also has several young and unproven receivers on the active roster, including Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Treylon Burks and Jaylin Lane.