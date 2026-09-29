Commanders Adding Ex-Raiders Pass Rusher Ahead of Week 4

The Washington Commanders are reportedly signing outside linebacker Charles Snowden to their practice squad.

“Snowden, a former undrafted free agent out of Virginia, has appeared in 33 games with 18 starts,” Commanders Senior Writer Zach Selby wrote.

“Snowden spent the previous two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he recorded 67 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, and 4.5 sacks. Snowden started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears and played in two games before he was cut. He had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 but was cut before the season. Snowden signed with the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason but was cut with an injury designation during training camp.”

Snowden is likely to be brought up to the active roster soon to help boost Washington’s pass rush. The Commanders have only registered three sacks so far this season and have struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks consistently.

Snowden is also active to play following a league suspension he received in the offseason for the first three weeks of the season.

“The reason for Snowden’s suspension was not stated, but he reached a plea agreement in January to resolve a DUI arrest from 2024 when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders,” according to ESPN.

Commanders’ Defense Is Working Through The Kinks

Washington’s defense has been a mixed bag so far this season under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. They’ve allowed the sixth-most yards per game (362.3), the second-most points per game (30.7), and have recorded only three takeaways, which is tied for the fourth-fewest.

However, all of those takeaways just came in their upset victory over the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks. That includes a pivotal pick-six by linebacker Kain Medrano. Sonny Styles was involved in the other two turnovers with an interception and a forced fumble of his own.

So while it may have been a rough start for Washington’s defensive unit, the scheme Jones is attempting to implement may finally be starting to click.

Commanders’ Defense Needs To Turn Blitzes Into Sacks

That defensive scheme hails from Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. It relies heavily on the linebackers’ ability to cover and make plays. It also calls for a massive amount of blitzing. Through the first three weeks, the Commanders have blitzed on 43.5% of their plays, the fourth-most across the entire league.

For reference, the Vikings are blitzing the most at 78.2%, the most in the NFL by a mile. However, because of it, they lead the NFL in sacks with 14. Flores has been in Minnesota for four seasons. His scheme is established, and he’s able to rotate new players in and out with less hassle. Jones is still settling his version in, and it’s going to take time for it to fully click. Week three was a good sign, and it will be interesting to see how it progresses throughout the season.