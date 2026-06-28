Commanders’ Sonny Styles Reveals Key to Team Making Deep Playoff Run

Sonny Styles may be a rookie, but he’ll play a major role towards the Washington Commanders‘ success this season.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is used to winning as an alumni of the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 21-year-old linebacker helped lead the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2024 season and Ohio State was in the CFP in three of his four seasons in Columbus.

Styles may be landing on a team that is coming off of a rough season — the Commanders went 5-12 in 2025 — but they’re only a little more than a year removed from advancing to the NFC Championship Game in Jayden Daniels’ rookie season. It’s worth mentioning that Daniels dealt with injuries during their entire 2025 season, which contributed to Washington’s dismal record.

When asked what is the key for the Commanders to get back on a winning track, he said there’s “no secret formula” to winning. However, he did mention staying healthy and consistency across a 17-game season is key.

“You talk about staying healthy, obviously you want to stay as healthy as you can, but there’s no secret formula to winning,” said Styles in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports on behalf of his partnership with TheraBreath. “It’s everyone doing their job, everyone buying in, and everyone showing up to work every single day, and just attacking with everything they got.

“I think it’s a long season, things happen sometimes, guys’ minds can get out of it,” Styles continued. “But I think if everyone stays there, we’re all in, and we trust each other. Everyone shows up and does their 1/11th on the field, the talent’s there. It’s just about being consistent and doing it for 17 weeks straight, and you pick your head up and see you’re in the playoffs, and you go a little bit more after that.”

Sonny Styles Playing Role of Green Dot Linebacker in OTA’s

While Styles may be a rookie, he’s better prepared than most first-year players considering he comes from one of the most prestigious programs in Ohio State. Just this year alone, the Buckeyes had three picks in the top seven selections with Styles, Carnell Tate and Arvell Reese. Buckeyes alum Caleb Downs was also selected with the 11th overall pick.

If there’s anyone that knows what it takes to be a part of a successful winning program, it’s Styles. He’s expected to play a major role on the defensive unit as one of the starting inside linebackers and he’s been the “green dot” linebacker in offseason practices, receiving calls from coaches and relaying them to the huddle.

Sonny Styles on Rookie Season Objective: Whatever Role it Takes to Win

When asked what his objectives are for his rookie season, Styles keeps it simple — it’s just a matter of doing whatever it takes to help the team win.

“Me, individually, I’m just trying to carve out my role, figure out how to help the team win, whether I’m playing MIKE, Will, SAM or special teams, whatever that may look like, just help the team win,” said Styles.”And then collectively as a team, try to win Super Bowl. But it just starts with Week 1 though. It really starts with just getting through camp and preseason, but it obviously starts with Week 1 with Philly, just giving everything I got each every week, just showing up, doing my 1/11th, doing my job.”