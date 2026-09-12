Commanders Rookie Sonny Styles Gives 4-Word Message on Jayden Daniels

Sonny Styles may be a rookie, but he’s expected to be one of the Washington Commanders‘ biggest contributors this season.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is expected to be a top Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, with oddsmakers placing him fourth behind Rueben Bain, David Bailey and former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate Caleb Downs. The rookie linebacker will share green-dot defensive playing calling duties with veteran Frankie Luvu.

Styles and the Commanders will open up the 2026 regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the big pluses is that Jayden Daniels will be back in the lineup and healthy. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year struggled through injuries last season and was limited to just seven games, with his season ending in Week 14.

The rookie linebacker has already taken a huge liking to Daniels, calling the third-year quarterback a “great leader.”

“Jayden is awesome,” said Styles. “He’s a cool dude, he’s a good leader. I think the biggest thing for him, he’s always going to be that calm, cool, collective guy. I think you need that in the quarterback. To have that as a leader, as a quarterback, that’s going to be very powerful, when you get in those big moments in the games. He’s calm, he’s confident, that’s going to really help the team.”

Jayden Daniels Dealt With Injuries, Struggles in Second Season

Daniels is coming off of a rough sophomore season, going 2-5 with an 88.1 passer rating. His numbers were a far cry from his rookie season, when he took the NFL world by storm by leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. During his rookie year Daniels went 12-5 with 31 total touchdowns and just nine interceptions for a 100.1 passer rating.

The young quarterback’s serious injuries last season combined with his struggled led to comparisons to Robert Griffin III, the former Commanders quarterback who also won Rookie of the Year while excelling in his first year. However, Griffin suffered injuries during his second season and never replicated the success he had during his rookie year.

The hope is the same won’t happen to Daniels.

Sonny Styles Raves About Jayden Daniels’ Playmaker Abilities

Styles said the best thing Daniels has going for him is that he can “make any throw” on the field.

“It’s obviously he can make any throw on the field, he has a a great arm,” said. “I would say probably the ability to make something happen when nothing’s there. I think that’s what all great quarterbacks have, they’re able to extend plays, keep their eyes on the field, and make some crazy throw. Or if he’s got a run, he can make some crazy run.

He also outlined Daniels’ playmaker traits as something that stands out.

“I think when you’re looking at a great quarterback, that’s what traits they have, the ability to make something happen when nothing’s there,” said Styles. “No one’s open, the pockets closing. He’s definitely a guy that you got to worry about making something happen. It’s so deflating to be on the other side, that as a defense, it’s third and 10, you drive back, everyone’s covered, he’s sitting in the pocket, patting the ball, then all of a sudden he runs for a first down, or he scrambles to the sideline, hits a throw 30 yards down the field.”