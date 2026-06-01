Commanders’ Terry McLaurin Announces Jayden Daniels’ Career Adjustment

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin appeared as a guest on the Rich Eisen Show on June 1st to discuss how the team is progressing throughout the offseason. In the midst of his interview, he went into depth about how Jayden Daniels is evolving as a leader entering the third year of his career.

“Man, he looks really, really good,” McLaurin proclaimed. “Since I’ve known Jayden [Daniels] since he got drafted, he’s always been a focused, determined, prepared player, young guy. But now he’s a vet. And this offseason, you can tell he’s taking even more of a leadership role, more initiative of putting his hands on the steering wheel of this offense…You can tell his personality is continuing to grow, you know, he’s the leader that we want leading this team this year, and every year.”

While always motivated, Daniels is coming off a season where he played in just seven games due to injuries and wasn’t as productive on the field as he was in his rookie season. He noted at the start of OTAs that last season left a bitter taste in his mouth. Daniels’ actions appear to back up his words in an effort to get off to a better note for next year.

McLaurin explained how having Daniels back in the lineup at full capacity is an exciting new opportunity for him as well.

“It’s just been really fun to be able to build with him, and I think for me it’s been different because I think this may be the first year I’ve had the same quarterback starting for three years. That continuity goes such a long way, and so him and I are really hitting on a lot of early marks now in OTAs. So I believe it’s going to continue to build as we get through the offseason.”

Commanders’ Offense To Have More Variety Under David Blough

Daniels’ adjusted approach isn’t the only thing changing for the Commanders’ offense this season. The team moved on from former offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and replaced him with David Blough this offseason. McLaurin described Blough’s approach to manufacturing a similar but fresh scheme for next year.

“I’m not going to give away too much, but he wants to be multiple. The first thing he said about our philosophy, he wants the same things to look different and the different things to look the same. I take from that, you want things to marry together. You want formations that you can build off of. You have multiple formations that you can run same plays out of. You have different formations that you can give the defense a completely different look. But all encompassing it all makes sense as an offense. For a receiver, going from no huddle to a huddle, that’s different. You know, I mean, it goes from a signal-based to really being able to open your ears into what part of the play-call is most important? I’ve got to give Jayden a lot of credit because it seems like he’s just really picked up the offense really quickly, and his calls out there when we’re in OTAs are really clean and concise. So it allows the communication to be that much better.”

Terry McLaurin Expects The Offense To Be More Agrgressive

Many of McLaurin’s comments centered around how schematically the team plans to keep defenders off balance. With that approach, he continued to share his expectations for the tone the team will set in 2026.

“I feel like with this offense we’ll have the chance to not only be on the attack, but also be able to get back to things in the games that have maybe been successful earlier in the first