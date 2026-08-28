Commanders’ Third-Round WR Labeled Bubble Player To Trade

The Washington Commanders‘ final preseason game will be the final assessment of who makes the official 53-man roster. General manager Adam Peters did a commendable job adding several pieces throughout the offseason to retool the team. Washington spent the third-most money in Free Agency, dropping nearly $273 million.

Among the players they signed was former Commanders third-round pick wide receiver Dyami Brown. Brown collected 784 yards and four touchdowns across his first four seasons in Washington before signing a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason.

After a lackluster and injury-riddled 2025 campaign in Florida, Brown returned to Washington on another one-year deal.

However, his stint may be shorter than expected as he is currently competing for a roster spot amid a packed wide receiver room.

Sports Illustrated’s Philip Hughes believes that Brown is a roster-bubble candidate that the team should shop around.

Dyami Brown Is Commanders’ Most ‘Expendable’ WR

“With the addition of Stefon Diggs and the emergence of rookie Antonio Williams, Washington’s receiver room got crowded real fast,” Hughes states.

“The player who offers the most value and is most expendable is Dyami Brown. Brown has traits other teams covet, including great vertical speed, ever-improving hands, and NFL experience, with the ability to step into larger roles after injury. Washington has younger receivers ready to contribute behind Brown who would also benefit from a clearer path into the rotation. Guys like Jaylin Lane and Jaden Bradley have shown flashes in camp, with Bradley being taken under Terry McLaurin’s wing early on. The Commanders will likely not get a lot in return, but a late-round pick, or even a decent pick swap or decent interior line help, would be better than just cutting him.”

While Brown has familiarity with Jayden Daniels, it may not be enough to extend their reunion. However, a solid performance in their preseason Week 3 matchup with the Ravens could shift perception or boost his trade value.

Jordan Magee Needs To Prove Flexibility To Commanders

Another name Hughes dropped as a shop candidate was linebacker Jordan Magee. Magee was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and has also shown promise like Brown.

“Jordan Magee represents a similar situation in an even more crowded room. Washington has stacked their linebackers with Frankie Luvu, Sonny Styles, and Leo Chenal, yet the younger guys in the middle, Ale Kaho and Kain Medrano, compete directly with Magee, and each has critical special teams roles. That’s not to say Magee couldn’t find a role on special teams as well. Washington does not have to be eager to move him for the trade idea to make sense; it just has to believe another linebacker combination fits its final 53 better. If Peters gets the sense another club would claim or pursue Magee after cuts, it makes more sense to explore a trade before giving that team the chance to get him for free.”

The official roster cutdown takes place on August 30th. With two days remaining, Adam Peters and co. will do their best to maximize the potential of the rosters they prepare for the season. Week 1 is just 16 days away as the team faces off against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13th.