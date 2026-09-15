Commanders WR Stefon Diggs Sends 4-Word Message Before Cowboys Game

It was a very up-and-down Washington Commanders debut for veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While he scored a touchdown and hauled in four receptions for 55 yards, he also received one of the most costly penalties of the game after he celebrated his TD by jumping on the goal post.

The 15-yard penalty was enforced on the extra point try when the Commanders were going to go for a two-point conversion to try to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

They eventually had another shot at tying the game, but ultimately lost 24-22.

Diggs Sends Four-Word Message on Social Media

On Tuesday, Diggs took to social media to send a four-word message regarding his behavior as the Commanders gear up to face another NFC East foe in the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

“No more tweaking 3,” Diggs wrote on his Instagram story.

Stefon Diggs’ latest IG story with the caption: “no more tweaking 3…” pic.twitter.com/RXt7X7QjXM — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) September 15, 2026

Diggs Takes Responsibility for Costly Penalty

After Sunday’s loss against Philadelphia, Diggs took full accountability for the penalty, citing that his excitement simply got the best of him in that moment.

“Of course, I take full accountability,” Diggs said. “And I want to win bad, you know – every little rep, everything. So finally when we clicked after not clicking for a little while, it got to me a little.”

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels also chimed in, saying Diggs just has to be smarter in that moment.

“You just gotta be smarter,” Daniels said. “We gotta know situations, situational football. That’s on me for not reiterating that in the huddle.”

Looking at the Commanders

Both the Commanders and Cowboys are in what feels like an early-season desperation win.

While it’s only Week 2 and the sky isn’t falling no matter the outcome, a loss for either team would not only drop them to 0-2 but also give them two losses against division opponents already, as Dallas lost to the New York Giants.

In that respect, it makes this a very important game and one that could come back around later in the season when the standings are being broken down.