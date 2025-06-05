Commanding the Trenches: Washington’s Offensive Line Could be the Team’s Best Unit in 2025

The Washington Commanders’ offensive line has potentially emerged as the team’s standout unit in 2025.

It’s still early, and no games have been played, but the Commanders have gained recognition for providing a solid foundation for the offense and protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels. The acquisition of All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans should be pivotal, offering elite pass protection and leadership. Tunsil’s presence will allow for rookie Josh Conerly Jr., the 29th overall pick from Oregon, to develop without immediate pressure, with the flexibility to contribute at guard or tackle positions. Connerly Jr. is expected to challenge for the starting right tackle spot and become a day-one starter.

Subheading 1: Building a Fortress for Jayden Daniels

Center Tyler Biadasz, signed by the Dallas Cowboys last season, has brought stability to the interior line, while guards Nick Allegretti and Nate Herbig (free agent signee) provide a reliable veteran presence. The revamped line significantly enables Daniels to execute the offense effectively without taking unnecessary hits. That was a point of emphasis for the Commanders in protecting last year’s 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year.

Subheading 2: A Blend of Experience and Youth Ensures Future Success

The offensive line’s strength lies not only in its current performance but also in its potential for sustained excellence. Veterans like Tunsil and Biadasz offer experience and mentorship, while young talents like Conerly Jr. promise long-term stability. This combination ensures that the line can adapt and maintain high-performance levels in the coming seasons.

The Commanders’ investment in the offensive line reflects a strategic focus on building a team capable of consistent success. Washington is taking a page from the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles by building up the trenches and protecting their biggest investment, which is Daniels. By securing key players and fostering talent development, Washington has established its offensive line as the cornerstone of the team’s present and future achievements.

If the unit can gel quickly, the Commanders could have one of the league’s top ten and potentially five offensive line units. The long-term investment is now along Washington’s offensive line, which gives the team another legitimate chance to challenge for a Super Bowl appearance.