Commanders Could Get ‘First Round Value’ With Legacy CB in Second Round

The Washington Commanders need a cornerback to hold his own opposite veteran Marshon Lattimore in 2025. If the current group on the roster isn’t up to the task, that means taking a cornerback in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

With a much more pressing need at edge rusher, that likely rules out the first round. Not to mention the Commanders just picked cornerback Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16 overall in the 2023 NFL draft and released him after less than 2 seasons.

That means finding the best value for a cornerback outside of the first round, which is no easy task. There’s usually not a deep pool at the position who can step in and contribute right away in any given year — something the Commanders will ask any cornerback to do as Super Bowl contenders.

The Commanders could luck out and benefit from a player’s draft stock falling by taking Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who had first round value before a hip injury cut short his season after 6 games in 2024.

ESPN’s Matt Miller put Morrison at the top of his list of prospects who could fill a need for the Commanders outside of the first round.

“Finding a big, physical cornerback in Round 2 is a chore, but Morrison could be available after suffering a hip injury in 2024,” Miller wrote. “He has the size (6-foot, 190 pounds) to live at the line of scrimmage in press coverage.”

Morrison’s Father Played for Washington in mid-1990s

Morrison is the son of former Washington safety Darryl Morrison, who played for the franchise from 1993 to 1996 and was a sixth round pick (No. 155 overall) out of the University of Arizona in the 1993 NFL draft.

Miller had Morrison projected to the Commanders in November 2024 before his draft stock dropped him out of the first round.

“The Commanders picked up veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline but should continue to remake their secondary to fit coach Dan Quinn’s schemes, especially with three of their current corners (Michael Davis, Benjamin St-Juste and Noah Igbinoghene) becoming free agents after the season,” Miller wrote on November 21. “Morrison, my second-ranked CB, was sidelined for the season in mid-October because of a hip injury, but he has good size (6-foot, 196 pounds), speed and instincts playing the ball, as evidenced by nine interceptions over his first two seasons.”

Morrison Earned ‘Ballhawk’ Reputation with Notre Dame

Morrison, 6-foot and 190 pounds, starred in high school at Brophy (Arizona) Prep and became a starter at Notre Dame as a true freshman. Morrison led all Power Five programs with 6 interceptions in 2022 and was a Thorpe Award semifinalist in 2023 with 3 interceptions.

Bleacher Report’s Cory Giddings has Morrison projected as a late first/early second round pick in his pre-draft profile — he also has him projected as a Year 1 starter.

“His combination of smooth athleticism, versatility in coverage, and physicality in the run game makes him a well-rounded prospect capable of fitting into multiple defensive schemes,” Giddings wrote. “While he needs to improve his transitions and maintain discipline in zone coverage, Morrison’s skill set offers a high ceiling.”