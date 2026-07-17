Commanders Playoff Hero Took ‘Major Step Backwards’ in Year 2

There were few defensive players in the NFL with as hot a hand as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil headed into the 2025 season.

Sainristil was a revelation for the Commanders as a rookie in 2024, with 16 starts in 17 games to go with 93 tackles, 2 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

He ended the year looking like 1 of the NFL’s elite as the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the 1st time since 1991 — most notably with 2 interceptions in an upset win over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round.

The follow-up to that brilliance — for both player and team — was difficult to stomach.

The Commanders went 5-12 in 2025 after going 12-5 in 2024, and Sainristil got torched by opposing teams over and over.

He was torched to the point ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called Sainristil out in his annual trade valuations, noting that the former Michigan star’s possible trade value had plummeted as significantly as anyone on the roster.

“Sainristil was one of the many Commanders defenders who took a major step backward in 2025 after impressing the prior season,” Barnwell wrote. “I wouldn’t rule out a return to form for the third-year pro, although he would need to prove that he can hold up as an outside cornerback to justify a first-round pick as a trade return.”

Mike Sainristil: Numbers Show 1 of NFL’s Worst CBs

Sainristil, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, received a 52.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025, which ranked him 96th out of 114 eligible players at his position.

In 2 of the most important metrics, Sainristil fell woefully short. He led the NFL in receptions allowed (106) and was 4th in receiving touchdowns allowed (10). Opposing quarterbacks finished the season with a 109.7 passer rating when targeting Sainristil.

“I feel awful saying this because I love Mike Sainristil as a dude (and as a player for that matter),” 106.7-FM The Fan’s Grant Paulsen wrote on his official X account in November, with the Commanders on a 7-game losing streak. “There’s been no bigger regression or larger disappointment this season than the step backwards he has taken. I still feel good about his future but his 2024 and 2025 seasons are night and day different. People forget. He was so good last year.”

Commanders Missed on 3 2nd-Round Picks in 2024

Just 2 years later, it’s safe to say the Commanders missed on all 3 of their 2nd-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft with Sainristil, defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton and tight end Ben Sinnott.

“(General Manager) Adam Peters and the Commanders don’t get enough (expletive) for whiffing on all three second-round picks last year,” Commanders fan account Wommanders wrote on its official X account. “Newton, Sainristil, and Sinnott are all bums.”

Newton has yet to develop into a full-time starter as the Commanders chose to invest in free-agent defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw instead of making Newton the starter before last season.

Sinnott hasn’t even been able to establish himself as a viable backup tight end in 2 seasons, where he’s been buried on the depth chart behind Zach Ertz and John Bates and will be buried on the depth chart behind free agent Chig Okonkwo and Bates in 2026.

“It’s time to have an uncomfortable conversation about Mike Sainristil,” Kalshi Sports’ I Am John W wrote on his official X account.