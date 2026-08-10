Promising Commanders Starter Suffers Another Injury Setback

The string of bad injury luck rolls on for the Washington Commanders — just days after All-Pro offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil tore his triceps tendon, another critical starter is out.

“Dan Quinn said CB Trey Amos tweaked his ankle while in coverage on a deep ball to Terry McLaurin the other day,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on Monday. “Quinn said he’ll know more in a day or so about his timetable to return.”

“Quinn said CB Trey Amos left practice Saturday after coming down hard on his ankle on a deep ball … ‘Better update in a day or two,’ Quinn said,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Monday.

Amos started training camp on the PUP list and was only medically cleared to practice on Friday.

“Damn man Trey Amos just can’t seem to stay healthy,” Commanders fan account BurgerManders wrote on his official X account.

Amos made 8 starts in 10 games as a rookie in 2025 before his season ended with a fractured fibula.

CB Trey Amos Could Have Pro Bowl Upside

The Commanders have hoped Amos can be one of the building blocks for their defense in the future.

We’ll find out what kind of player he is in 2026 — if he’s healthy — because Washington doesn’t have a clear-cut outside cornerback, which means Amos will likely get matched up against many of their opponents’ WR1 options.

Amos was a 2nd-round pick (No. 61 overall) in 2025.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Amos on his NFL All-Breakout Team for 2026 after he started 8 out of 10 games for the Commanders as a rookie before his season ended with a fractured fibula in a Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“Last year’s second-round selection didn’t enjoy the kind of rookie showcase he desired, concluding with a 55.8 overall PFF grade with a 58.8 PFF coverage mark,” Locker wrote. “While Amos was certainly victimized at times, he reflected his talent by earning at least a 68.5 coverage grade in five of his 10 contests, and his 51.43% lockdown rate was 26th among all cornerbacks. Further, Amos broke up an eye-catching 17.6% of his targets. Washington’s defense should be considerably better at all three levels in 2026 after the team’s offseason overhaul. With new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones specializing in the secondary, that marks another boost for Amos.”

Commanders Ignored ‘Major Medical Issue’

According to reports from ESPN and The Athletic, the Commanders overlooked a major medical issue with Amos that came up before the NFL draft — something head coach Dan Quinn said the team “was comfortable with” before selecting him.

It was a medical issue that caused Amos to fall off draft boards as a 1st-round pick

“Quinn confirmed an ESPN report that a back issue popped up for teams during Amos’ pre-draft evaluations,” The Athletic’s Ben Standig wrote on May 11. “Considered a potential first-round pick, the first-team All-SEC selection slipped to Washington at No. 61.”

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called Amos one of the “Best Value” picks in the entire draft — especially considering he signed a 4-year, $7.2 million rookie contract. Amos’ medical issue didn’t stop him from running the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.43 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.