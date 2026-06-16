Commanders Dodge Bullet As Cowboys Miss Out on 132-Sack All-Pro Edge

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a bounce-back season in 2026. The front office, led by general manager Adam Peters, has revitalized the roster this offseason by infusing it with young and explosive playmakers. One area that was hyper-targeted in free agency was the edge position. Washington spent over $86 million on defensive ends Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu. This abundance of wealth invested in the outside of the defensive line firmly placed them out of the running for free-agent defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Jordan is a three-time All-Pro and 8-time Pro Bowler who has accumulated 132 sacks across his 15-year career.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Katherine Terrell reported on June 16th that Jordan is set to return to the New Orleans Saints for his 16th season on a one-year contract.

This is great news for the Commanders because it prevents the Dallas Cowboys from signing Jordan after they were dubbed as top suitors for him in April by Sports Illustrated.

Cameron Jordan Could Have Been The Final Piece On Cowboys’ Revamped Defense

While the thought of adding a 36-year-old Jordan might not sound that scary, he did post a 10.5-sack season last year.

The Cowboys boasted one of the worst defensive units in 2025. They allowed the most passing yards per game (251.5) and the 10th-most rushing yards per game (125.5). They also tied for the seventh-fewest amount of team sacks (35). Their struggling defense severely countered the efficiency of their offense, which was second in yards per game (391.9) and seventh in points per game (27.7).

As a result, the Cowboys have invested heavily in retooling their defense throughout the offseason.

They hired Christian Parker from the Philadelphia Eagles to be their new defensive coordinator. They traded for edge Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers while also signing DB Cobie Durant in free agency from the Los Angeles Rams. They also drafted safety Caleb Downs and edge Malachi Lawrence with their first two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Overall, their defense is expected to be vastly improved and should not hinder their offense as much next season. The potential addition of Jordan as a veteran rotational piece on top of their other newly added defensive weapons may have pushed their team over the edge.

However, while Dallas has made strides on their defensive side of the ball, so have the Commanders.

Commanders Went Through Similar Defensive Overhaul In Offseason

The Commanders were ranked as the sixth-worst defense in 2025 by Pro Football Focus, one spot ahead of the Cowboys.

The additions of Oweh, Chaisson, and Omenihu solidified the pass-rush, but the team also made a concerted effort to improve its coverage unit. They used their first draft pick to select Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, who will lead a system led by new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. He will pair with Leo Chenal, whom they signed in free agency.

They also brought in defensive backs Amik Robertson, Akhello Witherspoon, and Nick Cross to help solidify their backend.

Both the Commanders and Cowboys will be entering next year with a totally new look on defense, and it remains to be seen which unit will support their explosive offenses at a higher level.